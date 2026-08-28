Manusmriti Row: Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of Jyotirmath criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark on the Manusmriti - a religious book of Hinduism - during the "Chhatron Ki Goonj" program in Pune, seeking his apology. The religious leader accused Gandhi of misrepresenting Manusmriti.

"Rahul Gandhi is repeatedly insulting our religious texts. This is absolutely wrong. If he continues to do this and does not apologise, then we will run a campaign. We will urge Hindus to reject the Congress Party and never vote for it. This will not be accepted. Whether it is the BJP, Congress or anyone else in this country or anywhere in the world, no one can insult our religious texts," he added.

Bemetara, Chhattisgarh: On Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's statement regarding Manusmriti, Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati says, "Rahul Gandhi is repeatedly insulting our religious texts. This is absolutely wrong. If he continues to do this and does not apologise,… pic.twitter.com/G8qNVaxeog — IANS (@ians_india) August 27, 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Threatens Gandhi Of Opposing Congress He said Gandhi repeatedly speaks against the Manusmriti, but does not provide any concrete examples for the things he mentions. The religious leader said if Gandhi does not apologise for his statements, he will consider launching a Hindu-led boycott campaign against the Congress. ALSO READ: 'Rahul Directed Pawan Khera's False Passport Charge Against Himanta's Wife, RS Seat Was Prize': Rijiju Drops Bombshell

Speaking to reporters at his ashram in Bemetara, Avimukteshwarananda said Gandhi had previously made serious allegations about the Manusmriti in Parliament. He said that the points the Congress leader made regarding the safety of women in the Manusmriti are not appropriate to view in today's context as merely a "binding" text.

ALSO READ: 'Were Willing And Keen To': Penguin India Clarifies Stance On Sonia Gandhi's Memoir 'Belonging' He asserted millions of followers of Sanatan Dharma view Manusmriti with reverence. It is not right to defame any religious text by misrepresenting it, Avimukteshwaranand added. It Is Wrong To Call 'Protection And Responsibility' As Dependence: Avimukteshwaranand Shankaracharya said that the Vedas and Smritis hold special significance in the Sanatan tradition, and that the Manusmriti is also part of this tradition. Citing the verse from Manusmriti, "Pita rakshati kaumare, bharta rakshati yauvane…" (roughly means: father protects the girl child, husband protects the young woman…," he said that it is inappropriate to present this as a depiction of women's subjugation.

In classical terms, it refers to a system of protection and responsibility for women by the family and society, and not to any form of control or slavery.

(With Jagran.com Inputs)