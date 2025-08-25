- By Nidhi Giri
Rahul Mamkootathil was suspended from Kerala Congress’ primary membership on Monday following allegations of obscene conduct by multiple women including writer Honey Bhaskaran and Malayalam actor and former journalist Rini Ann George.
The Palakkad MLA, however, will continue to serve as a legislator. Mamkootathil had earlier resigned from his position as the State President of the Youth Congress.
On Sunday, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), carried out a protest march in Kerala's Palakkad, demanding the resignation of Rahul Mamkootathil from his MLA post.
On Friday, BJP Council Party leader from Kozhikode Corporation in Kerala, Navya Haridas, alleged that there have been several more allegations against Mamkootathil.
Allegations Against Rahul Mamkootathil
A trans woman, identified as Avanthika said that Rahul Mamkootathil told her he “wanted to rape" her. “I think he is sexually frustrated because he said he wants to rape me. He said we can go to Bengaluru or Hyderabad and do it," she claimed, as quoted by a News18 report.
This came after Rini claimed that Mamkootathil had sent her objectionable messages and invited her to a hotel. George stated that when she threatened to inform his party, the leader challenged her to do so. She did not disclose the leader's name or party.
Honey Bhaskaran alleged in a Facebook post that Rahul Mamkootathil messaged her on her social media account. She said initially it was about travel, and she responded to it, but there was a series of messages from him. When she realised he had no intention of stopping, she stopped responding to his messages. She said that she got to know through Youth Congress workers that he had badmouthed her, and that she had initiated the conversation.