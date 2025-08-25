Rahul Mamkootathil was suspended from Kerala Congress’ primary membership on Monday following allegations of obscene conduct by multiple women including writer Honey Bhaskaran and Malayalam actor and former journalist Rini Ann George.

The Palakkad MLA, however, will continue to serve as a legislator. Mamkootathil had earlier resigned from his position as the State President of the Youth Congress.

On Sunday, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), carried out a protest march in Kerala's Palakkad, demanding the resignation of Rahul Mamkootathil from his MLA post.

On Friday, BJP Council Party leader from Kozhikode Corporation in Kerala, Navya Haridas, alleged that there have been several more allegations against Mamkootathil.

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro Fare Hike: DMRC Increases Ticket Rates On All Lines From Today; Check Revised Slabs

Allegations Against Rahul Mamkootathil

A trans woman, identified as Avanthika said that Rahul Mamkootathil told her he “wanted to rape" her. “I think he is sexually frustrated because he said he wants to rape me. He said we can go to Bengaluru or Hyderabad and do it," she claimed, as quoted by a News18 report.