Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has trashed the reports about the new baggage rules being implemented by the Indian Railways on the lines of flight operations. Several reports had claimed that the railways were planning to ensure scanning of baggage at the entry and exit gates so as to ensure compliance with permitted weight limits. The reports further claimed that new electronic machines and scanners would be installed at every railway station.

The passengers would be allowed onto platforms only after baggage clearance, as per the reports. The minister termed the reports 'fake news' and clarified that the rule has already been in place for decades. While talking to Live Mint, Vaishnaw said, "Someone picked the already existing rules and did stories on them. It is absolute fake news. The rules have been there for decades". ALSO READ: IRCTC Tour Package: 17-Day Tour To ‘Char Dham’ To Begin From Delhi On September 5 | Check Route, Fare And How To Book

As per the rules of the Indian Railways, there is a limit to the baggage that a person can carry. It differs according to the compartment. Excess luggage is permitted by Indian Railways, but with an additional charge, which is generally 1.5 times the standard luggage rate.

For AC 1st Class, a passenger can travel with 150 kg luggage, out of which 70 kg is free. Similarly for AC 2nd and 3rd Class, passengers can carry maximum 100 kg and 40 kg, out of which 50 kg and 40 kg are free respectively. For sleeper class, maximum weight is 80 kg and free allowance is 40 kg.