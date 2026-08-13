Railways News: In a major update for the passengers of Chhattisgarh, the railways have decided to extend the frequency of the Itwari–Madhupur Special train. As per the officials, the decision was taken amid a significant surge in the passengers travelling to Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar, Jharkhand. With the implementation of this decision, the train will now operate bi-weekly instead of weekly.

Train To Make Additional Trips As per the railway officials, train number 08895, the Itwari–Madhupur Special train, will now make additional trips on August 18 and 25 in addition to its scheduled days. Similarly, in its journey, train number 08896, the Madhupur–Itwari Special train, will also make additional trips on August 19 and 26. The special train will now make a total of seven trips in both directions, increasing passengers' chances of securing confirmed berths.

ALSO READ: Delhi Railways News: 23 Trains On THESE Routes To Remain Cancelled In October; Check Full Schedule Train To Halt At THESE Stations The special train will stop at several important stations along its journey, including Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari, Gondia, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Durg, Raipur, Bhatapara, Bilaspur, Champa, Raigarh, Belpahar, and Brajrajnagar. The officials assured that adequate arrangements have been made for boarding and deboarding of passengers at all these stations.

The South East Central Railway has urged the passengers to make their advance reservations to avoid any inconvenience during their journey. According to the railway, a large number of seats are still available on this special train. The passengers have been advised to stay updated and plan their travel accordingly to avoid any inconveniences.

ALSO READ: Railways News: Trains From Bihar To Bengal To Remain Cancelled Between Sep 21 And Oct 4; Check List With the increased frequency of this train, devotees from major cities in Chhattisgarh, including Durg, Raipur, Bhatapara, Bilaspur, Champa, and Raigarh, will benefit from the direct and convenient travel to Babadham. Apart from this, the service will provide benefit to the passengers of the regions where the train will halt.