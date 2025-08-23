Sultanpur Railway Station: Railways has announced a 20 per cent discount on fares for passengers travelling in sleeper and AC classes during the festive season. The facility will be available till Diwali, with the condition that passengers must return in the same class in which they travelled.

On Saturday, several passengers visiting the booking counters enquired about the discount while reserving tickets for cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Ludhiana and other destinations. ALSO READ: Mumbai Local Update: Western And Central Railways Announce Mega Block On August 24 | Check Routes, Timings Pawan Kumar, a resident of Vivekanagar, had come to book a sleeper ticket to Mumbai. He learnt about the discount but said he could not use it as his return date was uncertain. Similarly, Pradeep Kumar from Vinobapuri booked an AC ticket for Delhi but was unable to avail the offer due to no fixed return plan. Jai Prakash of Shastri Nagar, who was reserving a sleeper ticket for Ludhiana, faced the same issue.

Chief Ticket Supervisor Shiv Kumar confirmed that the discount is being offered at the counters for both sleeper and AC passengers. However, he clarified that passengers must book a return ticket of the same class to get the reduced fare.

ALSO READ: Mumbai: Girl Child's Body Found In Kushinagar Express AC Coach Dustbin At LTT Station Chief Commercial Inspector Vivek Tripathi added that 15 to 20 such tickets are being sold daily under this scheme. He said the offer is valid till Diwali, but if it results in higher revenue, the scheme may be extended further.

In separate news, Four children drowned on August 20 after falling into a rainwater-filled construction pit near Darwa station in Yavatmal district, triggering public anger over safety lapses. On Friday, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), which is building the Wardha–Yavatmal–Nanded railway line, announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for each victim’s family.