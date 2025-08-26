Rajasthan: At least two people died in a car accident after a vehicle carrying five individuals fell into a drain in Kherwara, Udaipur. Out of the five, two people managed to escape, while three others went missing. Later that night, during the investigation, the bodies of two of the missing individuals were recovered, while one person is still missing. The search is ongoing for the individual who remains unaccounted for, according to Kherwara police station officer Dalpat Singh.

#WATCH | Udaipur, Rajasthan | A car carrying five people fell into a drain in the Kherwada area. Two people escaped, and the other three went missing. The bodies of the two missing people were found late at night. The search for the one missing person is underway: Kherwada police… pic.twitter.com/Y96R3o7L4P — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2025 After the incident, the car was recovered by Udaipur Civil Defense. In a separate incident, Eight people were killed and more than 50 injured when a truck collided with a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district early Monday (August 25) morning, police said.

The incident occurred near Ghatal village on National Highway-34 in the Arnia police station area. Over 60 people, including children, were aboard the tractor-trolley. The pilgrims were en route from Kasganj, UP, to visit Jaharveer Baba in Gogamedi, Rajasthan. The deceased have been identified as Chandni (12), Rambeti (62), Eepu Babu, Dhaniram, Mishri, and Shivansh (6). According to Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dinesh Kumar Singh, the accident occurred around 2:10 am near the Arnia bypass on the Bulandshahr-Aligarh border. A canter truck rammed into the tractor-trolley from behind, causing it to overturn.

"The tractor-trolley was carrying 61 people who were travelling from the Rafatpur village in the Kasganj district to Jaharpeer in Rajasthan for a pilgrimage," Dinesh Kumar Singh said. Rajasthan Weather Update The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alert for the next 24 hours, forecasting heavy rainfall in Alwar, Banswara, Dungarpur, Jhunjhunu, Rajsamand, Barmer, Churu, and Pali, along with extremely heavy rainfall in Jalore, Udaipur, and Sirohi. As a result, continuous rainfall is expected throughout the day in these 11 districts.