Days after a CJP team faced an alleged attack during its August 21 visit to a government school in Jaipur’s Rampura Kanwarpura village as part of the ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign, authorities on Wednesday demolished the school’s dilapidated building.

The Rajasthan government has announced that a new school building will be constructed at the site at a cost of Rs 18 lakh.

CJP Impact 🔥



A few days ago, our team was attacked while on their way to inspect this school, which was being run under a broken shed.



Congratulations to everyone, this school is now being rebuilt! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Q3xuKI9lku — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) September 2, 2026

The demolition of Government Primary School, Rampura (Kanwarpura), was carried out in the presence of officials from the district administration and the education department. The school building had been declared dilapidated and unsafe following a technical survey conducted in September 2025 and had subsequently been taken out of use.

The decision to construct a new building was announced by the Rajasthan government last month, shortly after the CJP raised concerns over the condition of the school.