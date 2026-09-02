- Dilapidated Jaipur school demolished after CJP team visit.
- Rajasthan government to construct new building for Rs 18 lakh.
- CJP's 'School Thik Karo' campaign claims major success.
Days after a CJP team faced an alleged attack during its August 21 visit to a government school in Jaipur’s Rampura Kanwarpura village as part of the ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign, authorities on Wednesday demolished the school’s dilapidated building.
The Rajasthan government has announced that a new school building will be constructed at the site at a cost of Rs 18 lakh.
CJP Impact 🔥— Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) September 2, 2026
A few days ago, our team was attacked while on their way to inspect this school, which was being run under a broken shed.
Congratulations to everyone, this school is now being rebuilt! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Q3xuKI9lku
The demolition of Government Primary School, Rampura (Kanwarpura), was carried out in the presence of officials from the district administration and the education department. The school building had been declared dilapidated and unsafe following a technical survey conducted in September 2025 and had subsequently been taken out of use.
The decision to construct a new building was announced by the Rajasthan government last month, shortly after the CJP raised concerns over the condition of the school.
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Of the Rs 18 lakh sanctioned for the new building, Rs 12 lakh was allocated from the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) on August 13, while the remaining Rs 6 lakh was sanctioned from the MLA fund.
CJP’s August 21 visit
The demolition comes days after a CJP team visited Rampura village on August 21 under its ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign, which seeks to draw attention to the condition of government schools.
The visit ended in a confrontation between CJP members and villagers. FIRs were subsequently filed by both sides.
A team of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders was attacked and chased out of a village in Jaipur when they went for a school inspection.— Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) August 21, 2026
The CJP leaders, led by party co-founder Ashutosh Ranka, came under attack when they were on their way to visit a government primary school in… pic.twitter.com/4KKVIzswou
The CJP alleged that BJP workers attacked its members during the visit, while villagers accused the visiting team of intimidating residents and creating a ruckus in the village.
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The incident triggered criticism of the state government. On August 23, two days after the confrontation, the Rajasthan government announced funds for the construction of a new school building.
‘A victory for the campaign': CJP Reacts
The CJP has described the demolition and the proposed construction of a new building as a success for its ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign.
CJP Party co-convener Ashutosh Ranka, who was injured during the August 21 incident, had said the school was functioning from a buffalo shed.
Sharing a video of the demolition on X (formerly Twitter), Ranka wrote, "This is the same Rampura school that was running in the buffalo shed. Work has now started there.
यह रामपुरा का वही स्कूल है जो भैंसों के तबेले में चल रहा था। वहाँ अब काम शुरू हो गया है।— Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) September 2, 2026
निरीक्षण के दौरान हम पर पत्थर फेंके गए, महिलाओं से मारपीट हुई, गाड़ियों के कांच तोड़े गए। लेकिन जब हमारे बच्चों के लिए एक अच्छा स्कूल बन जाएगा, तो सब worth it होगा! pic.twitter.com/8b8Th3fqFo
During the inspection, stones were thrown at us, women were beaten, and car windows were smashed. But when a good school is built for our children, it will all be worth it!"