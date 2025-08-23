Jaipur News: A 200-foot section of the historic Amer Fort wall collapsed on Saturday afternoon after continuous heavy rainfall lashed the region. The incident occurred around 2 pm, sending a large section of the wall tumbling into heaps of debris. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, though a motorcycle and an e-rickshaw parked nearby were damaged.

Visuals released by PTI showed torrents of rainwater streaming down the centuries-old structure moments before the wall gave way. Authorities swiftly barricaded the affected zone to prevent any accidents.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain In Ajmer, Jaipur, Kota, Other Districts | Check Forecast

VIDEO | Jaipur, Rajasthan: 200-feet long wall collapses in Amer Fort.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/71ctptxqd6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 23, 2025

The Indian Express report cited Officials from the State Archaeological Department as explaining that the wall, located near the Amber Palace, was not part of the original fortification. It had been constructed in the 1990s as a safety measure when elephant rides were introduced, mainly to protect elephants from slipping off the hillside. Continuous downpour, they said, weakened the structure and led to its collapse. An assessment is now underway, and the wall is expected to be rebuilt.

Dr Rakesh Chholak, Superintendent of Amer Palace, confirmed that the collapsed portion was situated at Rambagh, near the Jwala Mata Temple. As a precaution, elephant rides at the fort have been suspended until further notice to ensure the safety of animals and tourists.