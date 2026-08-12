In fresh details on the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight, the pilot-in-command smoked pot, was reportedly found seated on the cockpit floor during turbulence, could barely walk after the incident and was on sleeping medication.

An NDTV report, citing sources, stated that the pilot, upon landing, could not stand straight. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) officer told him that CCTV was monitoring him.

The report further added that the pilot-in-charge was helped to sit down. He was even physically helped by the AAIB investigators to submit his urine sample.

A day earlier, the Ministry of Civil Aviation confirmed that the pilot failed the drug test. The samples reportedly confirmed that the pilot smoked marijuana. According to reports, he was also on sleep medication.

"I disclose, for completeness, that I had separately been experiencing sleep difficulty over a preceding period, related to personal circumstances, for which I had been prescribed medication by my family doctor," the pilot said in a flight safety statement quoted by NDTV.