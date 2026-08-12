Security agencies across India are on high alert ahead of Independence Day after intelligence inputs warned of possible attempts by Pakistan-backed elements to carry out an attack in India. Officials said Pakistan’s ISI could try to exploit the heavy security focus around the August 15 celebrations. The government has increased security along both the Pakistan and Bangladesh borders.

ISI May Try To Exploit Security Focus According to a news agency IANS report, citing an Intelligence Bureau (IB) official, one possible plan of ISI may involve attempts to push terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir as security agencies would be mainly focused on Independence Day arrangements. “The ISI is trying to exploit this and will attempt something major either on Independence Day or ahead of it,” the official warned. There are also concerns about attempts to send terrorists through the Bangladesh border.

Officials said the ISI could also target tier-two cities, where security arrangements may be less extensive than in major metropolitan cities. An official further said intelligence intercepts from across the border suggest that the ISI is under pressure due to the situation in PoK and Balochistan.

ALSO READ: Gurugram: Attack Plot Foiled Ahead Of Independence Day; 3 Deepak Nandal Gang Aides Held With Pakistan-Made Guns Punjab, J&K And Delhi Under Focus Security agencies are currently keeping a close watch on Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi. However, officials said carrying out a major attack in these areas would be difficult because of the tight security arrangements already in place. They have also warned that the ISI could try to divert the attention of Indian security agencies by creating false alarms.

“There are several intercepts that suggest that a big attack is being planned in Delhi or Kashmir. Many such intelligence inputs are generally not actionable in nature. This is a deliberate strategy to divert attention, while in reality, an attack would be planned elsewhere,” another official said.

Increased Security Along Pakistan Border The security challenge is particularly high along the Pakistan and Bangladesh borders, officials said. Along the western border, the Border Security Force (BSF) has launched Operation Alert. The exercise began on August 10 and will continue until August 17. The Centre has also decided to set up nearly 40 Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB) units in border districts of West Bengal.

“There is also credible information about possible infiltration and smuggling attempts. During this period, a large force would keep a close watch on every activity along the border. Surveillance and patrolling have been increased significantly in these areas,” an official said.