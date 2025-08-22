Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has shared a beautiful timelapse video showing India as captured from the International Space Station (ISS). Sharing the video on his X handle, Shukla stated that the video captures the station’s journey from south to north from the Indian Ocean, travelling along the east coast of India.

“The purple flashes you see is lightening happening in thunderstorms all over the country. Once the lights fade and a dark region appears- that's Himalayas. As we cross over you see light starts to flood in because you are witnessing a sunrise in orbit. Also notice the stars in the background,” Shukla said in his post on X.

“Unfortunately I was up there during the monsoon season and it was mostly cloudy, yet I managed to steal a few shots of Bharat, one of which you are seeing," the Shukla added.

*- Watch the video in landscape with screen brightness high.



While on orbit I tried to capture pictures and videos so that I can share this journey with you all.



This is a Timelapse video of Bharat from space. The @iss is moving from south to north from the Indian Ocean. We are… pic.twitter.com/ETEARm88tz — Shubhanshu Shukla (@gagan_shux) August 22, 2025

On Thursday, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Mission pilot aboard the recent Axiom-4 space mission, shared detailed insights about the experience and its significance for India's ambitions in human spaceflight, emphasising the invaluable knowledge gained from being in space itself.

