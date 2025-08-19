The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition alleging discrepancies in the Maharashtra Assembly elections held in November 2024.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Justice N Kotiswar Singh declined the plea filed by one Chetan Chandrakant Ahire against a Bombay High Court order of June 2025.

Ahire sought to declare the election results as void on the allegation that about 75 lakh bogus voters had cast their votes after the closing of the polls at 6 pm.

He sought a declaration that the results across all 288 assembly constituencies in the state be set aside due to alleged violations in the polling process.

The petitioner also sought a constituency-wise breakdown of votes cast outside official hours and the revocation of election certificates for successful candidates.

The High Court had dismissed his plea, observing that the petition was founded solely on a single newspaper report, contained speculative and unsubstantiated claims, and amounted to a gross abuse of the process of law.

