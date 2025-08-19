Zelenskyy's suit video: During the bilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a reporter, Brian Glennabout, complimented his suit. "First of all, President Zelensky, you look fabulous in that suit," said the pro-Trump reporter who had criticised Zelenskyy after a meeting he had with Trump in February for not wearing a suit to the White House, prompting Trump to quip: "I said the same thing."

Zelenksyy, recognised the reporter as one who had criticised his choice of dress in February, responded, "and you're in the same suit". Glenn on Monday told Zelensky he " apologized" for the pushback and said he looked "wonderful." Zelenskyy showed up Monday wearing a coordinating dark shirt and jacket, though he did not wear a tie. He then asked Zelenskyy if he is open to holding elections in Ukraine after getting a peace deal.

#WATCH | Washington, DC | During the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a journalist complimented President Zelensky for his attire.



US President Donald Trump adds, "I said the same thing..."



Zelenskyy replied in the affirmative, saying, "Yes, of course, I am open to holding elections, but we have to conduct them in safe circumstances. We need security to hold elections."

Zelenskyy's dress code in Oval Office Earlier during a joint presser in February, the Ukranian leader faced humiliation when Glennabout asked him, “Why don’t you wear a suit? You’re at the highest level in this country’s office, and you refuse to wear a suit. Do you own a suit? A lot of Americans have problems with you not respecting the dignity of this office.” Responding politely to the reporter's question, Zelenskyy said, “I will wear a costume after this war finishes.” “Maybe something like yours, yes. Maybe something better, I don’t know. Maybe something cheaper,” Zelenskyy shot back.

Why Zelenskyy won’t wear a suit Interestingly, Zelenskyy was wearing a polo shirt made by Elvira Gasanova, designer of the Damirli brand. While revealing the reason behind Zelenskyy’s signature look, Gasanova told POLITICO, “When world leaders see Zelenskyy in military style, it is a signal, ‘Ukraine is at war and I am part of this fight.”

ALSO READ: Putin's Poop In A Suitcase? Bizarre Secret That Russian Bodyguards Carry Everywhere From Alaska To Paris "A persistent call to return to the suit is a de facto demand to return to the usual format of political dialogue, which means 'enough of war, sit down at the negotiating table,'" POLITICO quoted Gasanova as saying. When did Zelenskyy wear a suit for the last time? As per the report, Zelenskyy's last suit-wearing appearance before his recent NATO summit visit was on February 24, 2022, when he announced martial law due to Russia's full-scale invasion. Since then, Zelenskyy has opted for a more practical and symbolic attire, often wearing olive-green or black shirts and cargo trousers, reflecting his solidarity with Ukrainian soldiers fighting on the front lines.