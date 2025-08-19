- By Ajeet Kumar
#WATCH | Washington, DC | During the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a journalist complimented President Zelensky for his attire.— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025
US President Donald Trump adds, "I said the same thing..."
Zelenskyy's dress code in Oval Office
Earlier during a joint presser in February, the Ukranian leader faced humiliation when Glennabout asked him, “Why don’t you wear a suit? You’re at the highest level in this country’s office, and you refuse to wear a suit. Do you own a suit? A lot of Americans have problems with you not respecting the dignity of this office.”
Responding politely to the reporter's question, Zelenskyy said, “I will wear a costume after this war finishes.” “Maybe something like yours, yes. Maybe something better, I don’t know. Maybe something cheaper,” Zelenskyy shot back.
Why Zelenskyy won’t wear a suit
Interestingly, Zelenskyy was wearing a polo shirt made by Elvira Gasanova, designer of the Damirli brand. While revealing the reason behind Zelenskyy’s signature look, Gasanova told POLITICO, “When world leaders see Zelenskyy in military style, it is a signal, ‘Ukraine is at war and I am part of this fight.”
“A persistent call to return to the suit is a de facto demand to return to the usual format of political dialogue, which means ‘enough of war, sit down at the negotiating table,’” POLITICO quoted Gasanova as saying.
When did Zelenskyy wear a suit for the last time?
As per the report, Zelenskyy's last suit-wearing appearance before his recent NATO summit visit was on February 24, 2022, when he announced martial law due to Russia's full-scale invasion. Since then, Zelenskyy has opted for a more practical and symbolic attire, often wearing olive-green or black shirts and cargo trousers, reflecting his solidarity with Ukrainian soldiers fighting on the front lines.
