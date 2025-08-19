Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky received warm praise from US President Donald Trump for his choice of attire during Monday’s Oval Office meeting , putting an end to lingering tension over wardrobe choices from their last encounter. As the two leaders entered the Oval Office, Trump put an arm around Zelensky’s shoulder and remarked, “I can’t believe it, I love it.” A staffer added, “You look fabulous in that suit!” to which Trump quickly replied, “I said the same thing!” prompting laughter before the meeting began.

Zelensky’s black jacket, paired with a black shirt but no tie, was the same outfit he had worn at a NATO summit in the Netherlands in June. Earlier in the day, the White House reportedly inquired with Ukrainian officials whether Zelensky would wear a suit for the meeting, a reflection of lessons learned from the March Oval Office encounter.

ALSO READ: Why India Faces 50% Tariff For Russian Oil Trade While China Avoids Penalty? Here's What Rubio Says

#WATCH | Washington, DC | During the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a journalist complimented President Zelensky for his attire.



US President Donald Trump adds, "I said the same thing..."



(Video: White House) pic.twitter.com/ODG7osdd4d — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025

Wardrobe Controversy From Previous Visit

The wardrobe issue had sparked controversy during Zelensky’s previous visit, when he appeared in military-style attire rather than a traditional suit. Trump’s sarcastic comment, “he is all dressed up today,” was widely seen as highlighting the clothing choice. US officials later suggested that the attire disagreement may have contributed to the meeting’s diplomatic difficulties.

Ahead of Monday’s visit, the White House reportedly requested that Zelensky wear a traditional suit and tie, with the protocol office communicating the suggestion. Zelensky has continued to favour military-style attire since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, a gesture of solidarity with Ukrainian troops. That year, he vowed not to shave his beard or don a suit until Ukraine achieved victory, according to the Financial Times.