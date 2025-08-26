UP News: In an unconventional solution to a love triangle, a UP woman proposed to live with her husband and boyfriend both, leaving the local Panchayat and villagers in shock. The strange incident took place in the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh, where a woman demanded that she be allowed to live 15 days with her husband and 15 days with her lover after her family called the Panchayat to resolve the issue of her extramarital affair.

The woman has already eloped with her lover 9 times.

According to an eyewitness, quoted by News18, the Panchayat was stunned into silence by the proposal, as the husband was shaken and stood before them, folding his hands and pleading, “You leave me alone."

Before the gathered elders and villagers, the woman boldly announced her plan to split her time between her husband and lover. The husband, with folded hands, humbly told her, "Forgive me, go live with your lover."

A young woman from Azimnagar, married to a man from a neighbouring village for about one and a half years, repeatedly left her husband to be with a youth from the Tanda area.

Despite her husband bringing her back home multiple times, she continued to flee, with a total of nine incidents, including the most recent one, where she refused to return home. The family was forced to involve the Panchayat after her husband's attempts to bring her back were met with refusal.

As the husband has made it clear that he does not wish to continue the relationship, the woman affirms to divide her time between husband and lover; the matter stands unresolved.