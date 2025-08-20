- By Raju Kumar
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 11:11 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked at her Civil Lines residence during 'Jan Sunwai' on Wednesday, triggering debate over the safety of the chief minister. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the incident, suspecting a political conspiracy behind the incident. Chief Minister's security personnel caught the accused moments after he attacked her and handed over him to the police.
Who Is The Accused?
According to the Delhi Police, the accused is identified as Rajesh Khimji Sakriya. " The accused said he belongs to Rajkot, Gujarat. It is being verified whether his name and address are accurate. His documents are being verified," police officials said.
What Was Motive Behind Attack?
According to media reports, the accused went to chief minister's residence to seek help for his jailed relative. However, Rajesh's neighbour and mother reportedly said that he was an animal lover.
The accused's mother Bhanuben claimed that her son is an animal lover and was sad over the dog issue. She further said he had gone to Delhi after being influenced over the animal issue.
#WATCH | Bhanuben, mother of Rajesh Khimji, who attacked Delhi CM Rekha Gupta today, says, "My son did this out of his love for dogs. I appeal to the CM that we are poor people, my son should be forgiven..."— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2025
"He is a devotee of Mahadev. He left home saying that he was going to… https://t.co/qbnsyljq3r pic.twitter.com/mKA7zxHabs
"My son did this out of his love for dogs. I appeal to the CM that we are poor people, my son should be forgiven," she requested.
"He is a devotee of Mahadev. He left home saying that he was going to Ujjain. He visits there at least once a month. I don't know when he went from Ujjain to Delhi. Yesterday, his father called him to ask when he was coming back. He told his father that he is in Delhi regarding the dogs. After saying this, he hung up the phone. He was agitated after he saw a video on social media showing dogs in Delhi being taken away. He did not eat after seeing those videos. He drives a rickshaw, and has a wife and son," Bhanuben said.
Khimji's neighbour, Sureshbhai, said, "I have known him for the last 5-6 years. He is a simple and generous man, who has a love for animals."
How Did He Attack CM?
Eyewitnesses present at the scene have said that the accused was sitting quietly at first. When his turn came, he went to the CM. He first grabbed the CM's hand and attacked her.
"A mishap happened during Jan Sunwai at CM Residence, Civil Lines. Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva strongly condemns the attack on CM Rekha Gupta during the weekly Jan Sunvai. Police inquiry to reveal details," the Delhi BJP said soon after the incident.
CM Might Have Suffered Head Injury: Sachdeva
Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva, who met the chief minister at the hospital, said, "During Jan Sunwai, the CM was listening to grievances of people. A man came forward and tried to hand over some document to the CM. He suddenly grabbed the CM's hand and tried to pull her. She might have suffered head injury. There was commotion at the place. The person was nabbed by people present at the spot. The police is investigating about the background of the person. The CM is stable; doctors have examined her. She is in a shock. The CM is a strong woman. She said she is committed to continue her work."
(With ANI inputs)