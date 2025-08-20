Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked at her Civil Lines residence during 'Jan Sunwai' on Wednesday, triggering debate over the safety of the chief minister. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the incident, suspecting a political conspiracy behind the incident. Chief Minister's security personnel caught the accused moments after he attacked her and handed over him to the police.

According to the Delhi Police, the accused is identified as Rajesh Khimji Sakriya. " The accused said he belongs to Rajkot, Gujarat. It is being verified whether his name and address are accurate. His documents are being verified," police officials said.

What Was Motive Behind Attack?

According to media reports, the accused went to chief minister's residence to seek help for his jailed relative. However, Rajesh's neighbour and mother reportedly said that he was an animal lover.

The accused's mother Bhanuben claimed that her son is an animal lover and was sad over the dog issue. She further said he had gone to Delhi after being influenced over the animal issue.

#WATCH | Bhanuben, mother of Rajesh Khimji, who attacked Delhi CM Rekha Gupta today, says, "My son did this out of his love for dogs. I appeal to the CM that we are poor people, my son should be forgiven..."



"My son did this out of his love for dogs. I appeal to the CM that we are poor people, my son should be forgiven," she requested.

"He is a devotee of Mahadev. He left home saying that he was going to Ujjain. He visits there at least once a month. I don't know when he went from Ujjain to Delhi. Yesterday, his father called him to ask when he was coming back. He told his father that he is in Delhi regarding the dogs. After saying this, he hung up the phone. He was agitated after he saw a video on social media showing dogs in Delhi being taken away. He did not eat after seeing those videos. He drives a rickshaw, and has a wife and son," Bhanuben said.