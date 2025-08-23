The officials on Saturday morning informed that the gangster Mayank Singh, alias Sunil Meena, was brought back to Ranchi from Azerbaijan by the Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). They further stated that the team led by Jharkhand ATS SP Rishav Kumar Jha visited Azerbaijan to bring back Singh after the completion of the formalities as per the extradition treaty between India and Azerbaijan. While providing details, the officials further stated that Singh is linked with the top criminals of the state, adding that he will be interrogated for more details.

While labeling the incident "historic", SP Rishav Jha stated that the remaining of the absconding criminals are expected to be brought back soon. "This is the first successful extradition in the history of the Jharkhand Police. We hope that the remaining criminals who are abroad will also be brought back soon through extradition or deportation," Jha was quoted as saying by PTI after arriving at the Ranchi airport. "This is a huge achievement, and credit goes to our DGP, the CM and the support of both the state and central governments," he aded.

Who is gangster Mayank Singh? The officials informed that Singh is wanted in more than 50 cases lodged in several states, including Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Punjab. The Jharkhand police also informed that Singh is one of the key members of the notorious Aman Sahu gang. They further stated that Singh plays a significant role in liaising with other local gangsters of Rajasthan. "He has been associated with Aman Sahu and other gangsters. We will interrogate him for further details," Jha stated.