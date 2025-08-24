The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the allegations of sexual harassment against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, asking why the grand old party is victim-shaming the woman. Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused Rahul Gandhi of fostering a culture of lies and alleged that they do not think of themselves as answerable for their actions, as per a report by News 18. Citing 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' Slogan raised by Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi during UP elections, Chandrasekhar said, "If Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon is part of so many Congress programmes, why are they victim-shaming in Kerala? Why is this man still an MLA? This is something the people of India and Kerala are understanding".

Reacting to the allegations against Mamkootathil, Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan said that there is no written complaint against the Palakkad MLA, except allegations by a film star. He added that party asked Mamkootathil to ste down from Kerala state youth president which was enough.

He said, "There is no written complaint against Rahul Mamkootathil. But allegations raised by one film star. Then, the party requested Mamkootathil to leave the post of state youth president. We thought this was enough." He also reacted to a purported, unverified audio clip of Mamkootathil, which was going viral on social media. He said, "Audio clippings are emerging that are very serious. The party is inquiring about them and will take suitable action. It will be decided by the party as early as possible..."

In the purported audio, a man, claimed to be Mamkootathil, is threatening a woman that he needs a few seconds to kill her during a conversation over the woman's pregnancy. The conversation starts with the woman questioning why he wanted her "gone without permission."