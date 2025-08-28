- By Bornika Das
- Thu, 28 Aug 2025 06:14 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Janhvi Kapoor Saree Looks: Janhvi Kapoor is all set for the release of her upcoming movie, Param Sundari, which is set to release on August 29. She and her co-star Sidharth Malhotra are busy promoting the movie in different locations. The actress is making heads turn with her back-to-back saree looks. However, if you’re new to her saree era, then let me tell you that the Param Sunadari actress is loved for her timeless saree styles and collections. Janhvi Kapoor has flaunted her saree looks in almost every occasion and festival, sending saree style lessons to her fans that are worth learning.
With the arrival of the festive season, her saree collections is sure to inspire the Gen Z who seek to blend traditional elegance and contemporary glamour. Her selection of colour and fabric of the saree to blouse and accessory styling, Janhvi Kapoor’s saree style is ideal for the upcoming festivities. Here are five timeless saree style lessons that you can steal from Janhvi Kapoor.
Janhvi Kapoor’s Saree Style For Festive Season
Floral Saree
Janhvi Kapoor drapes a flowy, vibrant pink, floral saree, exuding elegance and freshness. Pairing with a sleeveless blouse, she accessorised the drape with oxidised bangles, statement jhumkas and kept her hair falling in soft waves.
Janhvi Kapoor (Image Credits: Instagram)
Silk Saree
The Param Sundari actress adorned herself in Manish Malhotra’s gold silk saree and paired it with a heavy embroidered blouse with pearl and beads. She styled her look with a statement choker, jhumkas, bangles and a sleek bun, exuding soft glam makeup and a red bindi.
Janhvi Kapoor (Image Credits: Instagram)
Floral Georgette Saree
Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in a delicate ivory saree adorned with a netted overlay featuring pink floral accents and intricate embroidery. With a heavily embellished pink blouse having beaded straps, the saree creates a perfect balance of playful and elegant. She opted for minimal accessories and soft makeup.
Janhvi Kapoor (Image Credits: Instagram)
Sequin Embroidered Saree
The diva exuded a vintage charm in a regal golden saree with sequin-embroidered work all over. She paired the saree with a matching blouse, having delicate detailing. She opted for soft waves, statement jhumkas and a red bindi.
Janhvi Kapoor (Image Credits: Instagram)
Organza Saree
Janhvi Kapoor looked ethereal in a pastel organza saree having soft hues of pink and lavender. She paired the blouse with a sheer embellished blouse and styled it with a sleek choker, minimal jewellery and flowing waves.
Janhvi Kapoor (Image Credits: Instagram)
It is the time for you all to gear up for the festive season and nothing can be better than stealing saree lessons from the Param Sundari actress, Janhvi Kapoor. Celebrate this season by draping your best saree and style it just like a diva.