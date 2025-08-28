- By Tanya Garg
- Thu, 28 Aug 2025 12:24 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Param Sundari Review: Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, was postponed from its original July release date in order to prevent conflict with Son of Sardaar 2. The much-awaited rom com will hit the big screens on August 29, 2025. Ahead of its release, social media influencer Simone Khambatta attended a special screening on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Heaping praises on the director and chemistry of the cast, she shared a detailed review on her Instagram stories.
Param Sundari movie review read - "Chemistry 15/10! And I have to say, @Janhvikapoor has NEVER looked better. @tusharjalota you have created such a magical, fun and gorgeous on-screen couple with @sidmalhotra and Janhvi. Such a happy, funny, adorable, feel good film. Go Watch it guys!!!" The review further hailed Param Sundari the 'best' rom-com and said, "There is nothing not to love about Param Sundari. It is a super feel good movie and is highly entertaining."
Param Sundari marks the first significant on-screen collaboration between Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. Writers Gaurav Mishra, Aarsh Vora, and Jalota make up the supporting cast. Sachin-Jigar composed the music, and Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the lyrics. To reach a broad audience, stories that are based on genuine emotions are combined with comedic elements.
With the start of advance reservations for a few theaters, Param Sundari is making all the right noises at the box office. With the correct notes being touched by the music, the movie is already getting out of control. On the first day of advance sales, the movie ended up surpassing a major blockbuster.
Param Sundari Storyline
Sidharth Malhotra plays a carefree young man from Delhi named Param Sachdev, who meets Janhvi Kapoor's character, Thekkepattu Sundari Damodaram Pillai, a determined young woman from Kerala in Param Sundari. Cultural diversity, parental expectations, and emotional complexity are characteristics of relationship progression that starts with an initial connection.
Param Sundari explores the ability of love to bring people together while also testing their limitations against the stunning backdrop of Kerala's backwaters. It contrasts South Indian customs with the lively vitality of North India. Sundari charges Param with manipulating emotions in the initial promotional materials, which allude to a blend of comedy, romance, and conflict.