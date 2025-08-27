Ganesh Chaturthi Modak: Considered as one of the most popular Hindu festivals in India, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on August 27. The festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. Devotees welcome Ganpati Bappa to their homes and public pandals, chant “Ganpati Bappa Mourya,” and offer prayers and modak as prasad. As per Indian mythology, Ganpati has always been depicted with a modak (or laddoo) in his left hand. It is believed that Goddess Parvati made modaks for him as they were his favourite. Although ukadiche modak is the traditional prasad offering, devotees are experimenting with multiple modak varieties.

The ukadiche modak of Maharashtra is the traditional, staple modak variety that is offered to Lord Ganesha, especially during Ganesh Chaturthi . However, people are now incorporating several ingredients like chocolates, dry fruits and others to come up with a new taste. Here are seven different types of modaks to make Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations mouth-watering.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Modak Recipe Ideas

Ukadiche Modak

Ukadiche modak is the traditional modak of Maharashtra. It is soft, steamed and filled with

jaggery and coconut. This is the staple of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and is offered as a prasad to Ganpati Bappa.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: How To Make Perfect Ukadiche Modak At Home?

Chocolate Modak

The traditional modak gets a chocolatey twist with the addition of rich chocolate. To enhance the taste of the modak further, dry fruits can also be added.

Dry Fruit Modak

As the name suggests, this modak variety is packed with the goodness of nuts and dry fruits. This is not nutritious, but also tastier than the classic modak version.

Modak Varieties For Ganesh Chaturthi (Image Credits: Canva)

Fried Modak

This is the fried version of the traditional modak. It is crispy on the outside and sweet and delicious on the inside. The modak is filled with jaggery, coconut and dry fruits.

Mawa Modak

Mawa modak is made with condensed milk and a touch of saffron. It is the perfect blend of sweetness and tradition.

Pistachio Modak

Made with crushed pistachios, khoya, sugar and cardamom, pistachio modak is a delicious with offers a nutty flavour to the traditional one.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 9 Traditional Bhogs Offered To Lord Ganesha To Invoke Blessings; Modak, Motichoor Laddoo And More

Motichoor Modak

Motichoor laddoo is the staple of Ganesh Chaturthi and nothing can be better than the combination of them. Motichoor modak is made with sweet motichoor ladoo pearls and is a delicious treat for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Experimenting with modak recipes can offer a perfect addition to the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Not only do all the modak variations taste different, but also delicious. Make these different types of modaks and let us know your favourite one.