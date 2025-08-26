Ganesh Chaturthi Mehndi Designs: Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is one of the most popular Hindu festivals of India. Ganesh Chaturthi honours the birth of Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, wealth and good fortune. The festival is widely celebrated across India, especially in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and other states. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is celebrated on August 27. During this festival, people come together, decorate their homes with rangolis, perform Ganesh Puja and adorn themselves in beautiful clothes. Women apply mehndi designs for Ganesh Chaturthi on their hands to celebrate the festive spirit of Ganeshotsav.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, enhance the festive mood by applying trendy and latest mehndi designs. Drawing mehndi on the hands not only enhances the beauty but also brings happiness and positivity. You can adorn the hands with intricate mehendi designs having Lord Ganesha motif, mandala patterns, minimalist art and many more. Here are the easy and trendy Ganesh Chaturthi mehndi designs for beginners.

Easy Mehndi Designs For Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Lord Ganesha Mehndi Designs Nothing can be more beautiful than to adorn hands with Lord Ganesha mehndi designs. These henna patterns depict Lord Ganpati’s face, his trunk or the full idol. Applying Lord Ganesha mehendi designs on Ganesh Chaturthi perfectly symbolises blessings and positivity.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi Date 2025: When Is Ganesh Chaturthi, August 26 Or 27? Actual Date, History And Significance Lord Ganesha Mehndi Design For Ganesh Chaturthi (Image Credits: Instagram) Minimalist Mehndi Designs This Ganesh Chaturthi, apply minimalistic mehndi designs to create subtle and elegant patterns. Those who love simplicity can apply these mehendi designs by creating clean lines, dots and small motifs. You can also incorporate Ganpati symbols or swirls on your hands.

Minimalist Mehndi Design For Ganesh Chaturthi (Image Credits: Instagram) Floral Mehndi Designs Floral or flower mehndi designs enhance the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with elegance and sophistication. These intricate floral mehndi designs include motifs of flowers, leaves, paisleys and more. These mehendi designs can be applied to both the front and back of the hands.

Floral Mehndi Design For Ganesh Chaturthi (Image Credits: Instagram) Mandala Mehndi Designs Adorn your hands with mandala mehndi designs for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. These henna designs include geometric patterns like elaborate rings and circles moving outwards from the centre of the palms. These mandala designs offer a blend of contemporary twist with the traditional outfits.

ALSO READ: 50+ Powerful Lord Ganesha Mantras To Chant During Ganesh Chaturthi For Peace And Prosperity Mandala Mehndi Design For Ganesh Chaturthi (Image Credits: Instagram) Arabic Mehndi Designs On Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, apply the Arabic mehndi design that is currently trending. This intricate mehendi pattern includes bold lines, leafy and floral patterns and many empty spaces that create a stunning appearance. They offer elegance and sophistication, unlike the full-hand mehendi designs.