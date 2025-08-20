Uttarakhand Bird Flu Outbreak: In two districts namely Udham Singh Nagar and Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, authorities have confirmed an outbreak of avian influenza or H5N1. In Udham Singh Nagar’s Kichha area, over 2,000 birds were culled after sudden deaths at a poultry farm. Reportedly, samples were tested at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly, which confirmed the presence of the highly contagious H5N1 virus. As per the news reports, one-km radius around the affected farm has been sealed and declared “infected zone” with a 10-km “surveillance zone” set up around it. Samples from other poultry farms have also been collected and dispatched for testing.

Ban On Poultry Transport After the outbreak of bird flu in Uttarakhand, the district administration imposed a week-long ban on the transportation of poultry, meat and eggs from Uttar Pradesh, where the cases were reported in Rampur district. Also, a similar outbreak has been witnessed in a few villages of Bageshwar where dozens of chickens died under mysterious circumstances. Authorities have decided to go forward with the culling of all poultry within a one-kilometre radius and have also banned poultry and egg supply from other districts.

Although the situation seems to be under control, the district administration says that they are taking preventive measures and precautionary steps for safety of the residents against the infection. What Is Bird Flu? Bird flu or avian influenza is an infection that is caused from a type of influenza virus that spreads in birds and other animals. Sometimes, humans also catch the bird flu infection from the infected animals. In extreme rare cases, it spread from person to person.

Bird flu often happens when there is an oubreak affecting large numbers of birds or other animals. It becomes concerning when it increases the risk of human infection, which affects wildlife and reduces the food supply. Bird Flu Symptoms And Prevention (Image Credits: Canva) H5N1 Bird Flu Symptoms In Humans Pink eye or conjunctivitis Fever Fatigue Sore throat Cough and cold Stuffy or runny nose Muscle aches Nausea and vomiting Diarrhoea Breathlessness How Does Bird Flu Spread To Humans? The influenza A virus, which is also known as H5N1 in humans causes bird flu in humans. Humans get bird flu when they come in contact with an infected animal’s body fluid, like spit (saliva), milk, respiratory droplets or poop (feces). Humans can breathe it in from small dust particles in animal habitats or get it into their eyes, nose or mouth after touching body fluids. However, people don’t get flu from eating properly cooked poultry or eggs or from drinking pasteurized milk. Bird flu usually infects the upper respiratory tract and lungs of humans but also spread to other part of the body, including brain.