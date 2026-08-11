Happy Sawan Shivratri 2026 is a holy festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. The whole month of Sawan is all about dedication, prayers, fasting and worshipping in temples. In 2026, Sawan Shivratri is marked on Tuesday, 11th August. Therefore, here is a list of the best 75+ Shivratri wishes, quotes, messages, Instagram captions and HD images for Masik Shivratri to share the joyous spirit with your loved ones.