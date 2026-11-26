Solo travelling across India means experiencing incredible freedom and making unforgettable memories. Packing a few smart safety essentials as a woman ensures you feel prepared and confident throughout your journey.

Carry items such as power banks, emergency phone numbers, multiple payment options, and more within easy reach to help you handle unexpected travel problems smoothly.

5 Safety Essentials Every Solo Female Traveller Should Carry In India

Take a look at safety essential items every woman should keep in her bag while travelling solo in India for a problem-free journey.

1. Power Bank And Charging Cables

Carry a fully charged, high-capacity power bank along with proper charging cables and a multi-port adapter with you on your solo travel as a woman.

Why It’s Essential: Long train rides, ride-booking apps, and live location sharing with family drains phone batteries quickly. Keeping a backup power source ensures you never lose connectivity when you need it most.

Carry chargers and power banks (Image Credits: Pexels)

2. ID Copies And Emergency Numbers

Keep both physical photocopies and offline digital scans of your government IDs , hotel bookings, and tickets with you. Also, always carry a written note of emergency contacts in your bag.

Why It’s Essential: Saving emergency numbers, and your stay’s phone number and address offline makes sure you have access even if mobile data drops or your phone dies as a solo female traveller.

Keep IDs and documents with you (Image Credits: Pexels)

3. Keep Cash And UPI Both

As a solo woman traveller in India, always carry emergency cash divided across separate places such as bag compartments and wallets. Also have active UPI apps on your mobile and a backup debit or credit card on you.