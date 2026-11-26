Navigating high-stakes in your career or building daily discipline to reach your potential in life happens when you adopt the right outlook. Apply the worthy lessons inspired by top athletes and personalities, shared by world’s No.1 Podcaster Raj Shamani to change your life.

“Keep practicing, you will achieve almost everything in the world,” says world’s top Podcaster Raj Shamani about winning big in life, following the philosophy of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Talk With Shamani (@talkwithshamani) From embracing pressure as a privilege to visualising victory even when things go wrong, learn how it helps you to stay grounded, resilient, and focused on winning in life. Raj Shamani Shares 5 Lessons To Adopt From Top Athletes Take a look at the sporting icons Podcaster Raj Shamani recommends learning from. Also understand and follow their core mindset, lessons to better yourself and reach your peak potential.

1. Michael Jordan- Embrace Healthy Ego Raj Shamani’s Take: "Ego is necessary and you need to have an ego when you're going out on the court because that is the place where you are actually like a lion. And you're not meek, you're not gonna be small. You need to show that little ego and arrogance that you believe in yourself and you're here to win it."

Key Takeaway: Step out with conviction to never be small and weak in front of anyone. Take up space and always think you are here to win. Always have healthy ego (Image Credits: Instagram/Michaeljeffreyjordan) 2. Khabib Nurmagomedov- Treat Pressure As A Privilege Raj Shamani explains that according to Khabib, you need to think of pressure as a privilege. If you get pushed, then think about how to break free of it. You are lucky to feel pressure because once you're under it, it becomes easier to win in life. Key Takeaway: Learn to think of high-stress moments as proof that you are competing at a level worth fighting for and be grateful to have that zeal to win. Be grateful to feel pressured (Image Credits: Instagram/Khabibnurmagomedov) 3. Michael Phelps- Visualize Always Winning Raj Shamani’s Take: "Imagine yourself winning every day. That's a practice that he used to do. He used to, before sleeping, every day, he used to see himself win." Before swimming matches, Michael Phelps used to think about every potential problem, goggles breaking, a slow start, or water flooding his eyes and ears. Then, he would picture himself winning no matter what happens. Key Takeaway: Train your mind daily to stay calm and imagine yourself winning even through every possible worst-case scenario. Always visualize winning in life (Image Credits: Instagram/Olympics) 4. MS Dhoni- Just Breathe Under Chaos Raj Shamani claims that MS Dhoni’s philosophy in life is to just breathe and stay calm even when you feel agitated, angry, or on the verge of losing control. Let all frustrations about nothing going to plan wither away and relax.

Key Takeaway: Regulate your nervous system and relax before you react to plans unravelling or emotions running high. Just breathe and let go (Image Credits: Instagram/Msdhonikingdom) ALSO READ: Remembering Paolo Bulgari: 5 Unforgettable Times Hollywood Icons Wore His House’s Creations 5. Cristiano Ronaldo (CR7)- Work Hard To Win Raj Shamani advises to practise everyday from Cristiano Ronaldo. No matter where you come from, what team you play for, or how old you are, if you commit to practicing every single day, you can achieve almost anything in the world.

Key Takeaway: Consistent, disciplined practice will always hold more value than where you started from in life, your environment, or age. Work hard to win big (Image Credits: Instagram/Cristiano) Athlete Mindset Lesson Key Takeaway 1. Michael Jordan Embrace Healthy Ego Step out with conviction, take up space, and believe you are here to win 2. Khabib Nurmagomedov Treat Pressure As A Privilege View high-stress moments as proof you are competing at a meaningful level 3. Michael Phelps Visualize Always Winning Train your mind daily to picture victory even through worst-case scenarios 4. MS Dhoni Just Breathe Under Chaos Regulate your nervous system and stay calm before reacting when plans unravel 5. Cristiano Ronaldo (CR7) Work Hard To Win Consistent, disciplined daily practice outweighs background, environment, or age ALSO READ: 5 Life Lessons Gen Z Can Learn From Mahatma Gandhi: From Simplicity To Non-Violence FAQs How can Khabib Nurmagomedov and Cristiano Ronaldo’s lessons apply to everyday work and personal growth?

Khabib’s mindset helps you reframe stressful moments or challenges as proof that you are competing at a meaningful level. While Ronaldo’s work ethic shows that daily, disciplined practice outweighs your starting point, environment, or age. How does Raj Shamani distinguish a ‘healthy ego’ from toxic arrogance? A healthy ego, according to Raj Shamani, inspired by Michael Jordan, is about self-belief and refusal to shrink in high-stakes moments. Stepping out with conviction to win, rather than putting anyone else down to feel strong. How can you apply MS Dhoni’s ‘just breathe’ mindset during sudden workplace or personal chaos? Pause before you react to anything and take a slow breath. Let go of frustration when plans fall apart, and calm your nervous system first so you respond clearly to things instead of impulsively.