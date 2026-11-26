If you are some who loves to give meaningful gifts to loved ones, we have unique personalised gift ideas for you that will make your special someone feel emotional and touched. Every gift should have a story, so make sure that you follow these thoughtful gift ideas to surprise your friends, family and loved ones and still be under budget.

Skip Generic Gifts: 5 Custom Ideas Worth Saving If personalised gifting is your love language, we have curated 5 special gifts ideas for you that feel personal and make your loved one feel special. 1. Customised Photo Albums And Memory Scrapbooks Turn you memories into a heartfelt gift (Image:TDJ) If you want your special gift to feel personal and make the other person emotional, get into a DIY mode and create a customised photo album or a memory scarpbook. Picking your best memories together and collecting them in a book is the most heartfelt gift to give.

How To make It? Switch on your creative side with photos, decorative elements, cutouts.

Add some witty and heartfelt captions and lines or how that moment made you feel

You can also add some inside jokes and short messages that only you both know 2. Personalised Jewellery With Initials Or Birthstones

No one says NO to jewellery (Image:TDJ) Looking for a perfect gift for your mother, wife, girlfriend or best friend? Then the most cherised gift is jewellery. How to make it meaningful? Make it more soecial by getting your jewellery personalised with her initial or birthstone in it

There are many websites offering personalised engraved jewellery, where you just need to tell them the name or sign

Make sure that the piece you are gifting suits her vibe and taste 3. Customised Name Mugs And Drinkware

Make personalised mugs your own special story (Image:TDJ) The most simple, easy-to-pick, and thoughtful gift idea is to give personalised name mugs or drinkware to your friends, family or loved ones. It may sound cliche but these gifts are often remembered for a long time. What To Do? Go for a stainless steel bottle or tumbler, which are trending right now, with the recipient’s name engraved on it

You can also gift them a uniquely shaped mug with their name on it or any cute picture of both of you

Pair it with coffee sachets, tea bags or chocolates to create a small gift hamper 4. Personalised Illustration Or Portrait Frames

Personalised portrait frames are very in trend now (Image:TDJ) If the person you are gifting to is a memory holder, or a creative person, then gift these photo frames and personalised illustration frames to them. They can keep t at their bedside table, office desk, or any special wall in their home and cherish the bond.

How To Do It? Start by getting a favourite memory or photo of either them or you both, transformed into a digital illustration, caricature or minimal line-art portrait

There are many online website that help you do that

Add a name, special date, location or a short message to make the artwork more personal ALSO READ: Wedding Gifts for Couples 7 Useful and Memorable Ideas to Consider 5. Customised Gift Hampers Based On Their Interests Get all the things your loved one likes and create a hamper for them (Image:TDJ) If you are confused about what to gift to your loved one, then consider making a small gift hamper with all their favourites items. Making a gift hamper shows that you have put in some real effort and time in collecting and organising these gifts, and hence it will be more loved by them.

What To Do? It is not necessary to keep similar things in a hamper; try including 3-4 of their favourite things

You can include a purse or wallet, a bottle or mug, a perfume, a diary and pen, some accessories, and chocolates in it

Put these things in a decorated box with a special and personalised note. ALSO READ: Think Twice Before Gifting These 5 Things, They May Bring Bad Luck And Negative Energy, As Per Astrology Personalised Gift Ideas: Comparative Overview Gift Ideas Best Suited For Make It More Personalised With Customised Photo Albums And Memory Scrapbooks Friends and loved ones Inside jokes or extremely memorable moments’ photos Personalised Jewellery With Initials Or Birthstones Mother, wife, or girlfriend Add a special note with it Customised Name Mugs And Drinkware Friends, colleague, family Add a special note or photograph within Personalised Illustration Or Portrait Frames Close Friends and family Pick a very close and memorable photo Customised Gift Hampers Based On Their Interests Friends, family or loved ones Include all their favourites with initials and a thoughtful message in the box FAQs What makes a gift truly 'personalised' beyond just a name? A gift will become a personalised gift as soon as it contains any element that reminds them of you, time spent with you, and your bond. It can be made with anything, by adding names to the gift or engraving an image. However, the trick is that your gift should have elements that make them feel special and noticed.

Are personalised gifts more expensive? No, a personalised gift does not necessarily have to be expensive; it basically depends on what you include in it. What are some common mistakes to avoid when giving personalised gifts? When gifting a personalised gift to someone, make sure that you do not include anything that makes them remember bad memories, or write something offensive or bad that can hurt them.