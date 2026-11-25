Prepare quick vegan tea-time snacks without complicated prep or using complex ingredients. Choose Indian spices and fresh pantry staples to satisfy evening cravings without weighing you down before dinner. Prepare delicious, vegan bites such as masala peanuts, tofu cups, and crispy baby potatoes. and more that are ready in just under 15 minutes. Make These 5 Vegan Tea-Time Snack Recipes In Under 15 Minutes Here are quick vegan tea-time snack recipes that are healthy while also being tasty. Follow these step-by-step recipes to make these delicious snack recipes in just under 15 minutes.

1. Crispy Masala Peanuts Masala peanuts are a crunchy, spicy protein snack that can be made in a single pan (or air fryer) in about 12 minutes. It adds a high-energy boost to your evening tea-time snack. Ingredients: 1 cup raw peanuts

3 tbsp gram flour (besan)

1 tbsp rice flour (for extra crunch)

½ tsp red chili powder

¼ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp chaat masala

salt to taste

1 tbsp oil

1–2 tbsp water Method: Mix the raw peanuts with the gram and rice flours, spices, and a little water to coat them in a thick, even paste. Heat oil in a pan (or air fry at 180°C for 8–10 minutes) and roast on low-medium heat, stirring constantly until crisp and golden brown.

Prepare tasty masala peanuts (Image Credits: Pexels) 2. Avocado And Chaat Toast Avocado and chaat toast adds a creamy and tangy twist to classic toast. It requires zero cooking and takes just 5 minutes to prepare for a quick vegan tea-time snack. Ingredients: 2 slices of sourdough or multigrain bread

1 ripe avocado

finely chopped onion and tomato

fresh coriander leaves

½ tsp chaat masala

a pinch of black salt (kala namak)

fresh lemon juice Method: Toast the bread slices until golden and crisp. Mash the ripe avocado with lemon juice and black salt, spread it generously onto the warm toast, and add chopped onions, tomatoes, fresh coriander, and a sprinkle of chaat masala on top.

Try making tasty avocado and chaat toast (Image Credits: Pexels) 3. Roasted Poha Chivda Roasted poha chivda is a light, savoury Indian vegan tea-time snack that is ready in just 10 minutes. You can also store it in an airtight jar if you make an extra batch for later use.

Ingredients: 2 cups thin poha (flattened rice)

¼ cup roasted chana dal (dalia)

2 tbsp cashews or peanuts

1 tbsp oil, ½ tsp mustard seeds

a sprig of fresh curry leaves

¼ tsp turmeric

½ tsp powdered sugar

salt to taste Method: Dry-roast the thin poha in a wide pan until it turns crisp, then transfer to a bowl. In the same pan, heat oil, add the mustard seeds and curry leaves, toss in the nuts and roasted chana dal, mix in turmeric, salt, and powdered sugar, and gently add the crisp poha back in until evenly coated.

Prepare tasty poha chivda at hom (Image Credits: Pexels) 4. Spiced Tofu Bhurji Cups Tofu bhurji cups are a hearty, high-protein savoury snack that you can serve in crisp lettuce leaves. It is ready in just 15 minutes and is a perfect vegan addition to your evening tea-time ritual.

Ingredients: 150 g firm tofu (crumbled)

1 small finely chopped onion

1 chopped tomato

½ tsp cumin seeds

¼ tsp turmeric

½ tsp pav bhaji masala

1 tbsp oil

salt to taste

crisp iceberg or romaine lettuce leaves Method: Heat oil in a pan, add the cumin seeds, and sauté the chopped onions and tomatoes until they turn soft. Mix in the spices and crumbled tofu, cook for 4–5 minutes until fragrant, and fill the warm bhurji directly into fresh, crunchy lettuce cups.

Try this yummy tofu pockets (Image Credits: Pexels) ALSO READ: Dates Roll: Make This Sugar-Free Dry Fruit Dessert Recipe At Home 5. Crispy Smashed Baby Potatoes Golden, garlic-herb, and smashed potatoes take about 15–20 minutes (using pre-boiled potatoes) to prepare. It is a filling addition for your evening tea time. Ingredients: 10–12 boiled baby potatoes

2 tbsp olive oil or vegetable oil

3 minced garlic cloves

½ tsp chilli flakes

½ tsp dried oregano or rosemary

salt to taste Method: Add the boiled baby potatoes to a wide pan and gently press each one using the bottom of a glass. Drizzle generously with oil, minced garlic, dried herbs, chilli flakes, and salt. Pan-sear them over medium-high heat (or air fry at 200°C for 10–12 minutes) until the edges turn golden and crispy.

Make mashed baby potatoes (Image Credits: Pexels) Snack Prep Time Key Ingredients Cooking Method 1. Crispy Masala Peanuts ~12 mins Raw peanuts, besan, rice flour, red chilli, chaat masala Coat in spiced batter; pan-roast or air-fry at 180°C 2. Avocado & Chaat Toast 5 mins Sourdough/multigrain bread, avocado, onion, tomato, chaat masala Zero-cook; mash seasoned avocado onto crisp toast 3. Roasted Poha Chivda 10 mins Thin poha, roasted chana dal, nuts, mustard seeds, curry leaves Dry-roast poha and toss in tempered spices and nuts 4. Spiced Tofu Bhurji Cups 15 mins Crumbled tofu, onion, tomato, pav bhaji masala, lettuce leaves Sauté spiced tofu mixture and serve in crisp lettuce cups 5. Crispy Smashed Baby Potatoes 15 mins Boiled baby potatoes, garlic, olive oil, chilli flakes, herbs Flatten potatoes and pan-sear or air-fry at 200°C until crisp ALSO READ: Zero-Oil Paneer Tikka: Prepare This High-Protein, Guilt-Free 30-Minute Snack Recipe FAQs Which of these vegan tea-time snacks is the fastest to make in the evening?

Avocado and chaat toast is the quickest option to prepare. It takes just 5 minutes with zero stovetop or air-fryer cooking required, making it ideal for busy evenings. What can I use instead of lettuce leaves for the spiced tofu bhurji cups? If you don't have iceberg or romaine lettuce on hand, you can put the warm tofu bhurji onto toasted multigrain bread, mini khakhras, or roasted papad cones for a similar crunchy feel to eat with evening tea. How do I stop thin poha from breaking when making roasted poha chivda? Dry-roast the thin poha on low heat until they turn crisp before adding the other ingredients. Use a wide spatula to turn them gently from the edges rather than stirring aggressively when mixing it with the spices and nuts.