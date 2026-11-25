Did your favourite sweater come out one size smaller after washing at home? Or did the wool come out of place after putting it into a washing machine? Then you might be doing something wrong. Here are 5 common mistakes that people frequently make while washing woolen clothes at home. Know what they are and how to fix them.

5 Sweater Washing And Drying Mistakes To Stop Making To make sure that your woolen clothes do not get ruined or shrink after washing them at home, here are 5 mistakes that you need to avoid making and their easy fixes.

1. Washing Woolen Sweaters In Hot Water Image:TDJ The Mistake: Never wash your woolen clothes in hot water. It may seem like a good way to remove the dirt and stains but it's a myth. It will leave your sweaters tighter, rougher, and damaged. The Fix: To avoid shrinkage, always check the care label of your clothes and sweaters before washing them

Hand wash your woolen clothes with either cold or lukewarm water

Keep the water temperature the same throughout the whole wash cycle to reduce the risk of damage 2. Using Regular Detergent Instead Of A Wool-Friendly Wash

Image:TDJ The Mistake: Washing your clothes with regular detergent instead of a wool-friendly soap can damage your sweaters. Regular detergent may be too harsh for delicate wool fabrics. It can also make your sweater feel rough, dry, or hard to wear.

The Fix: Segregate different and suitable types of detergents for all your woolen and cotton clothes, as both of their washing needs are different

Choose a mild detergent or a wash specifically made for wool and other delicate fabrics

Use only the recommended quantity and dissolve it in water before adding your sweaters or woolen clothes

Avoid using strong stain removers or bleach unless the care label specifically allows them 3. Scrubbing Or Twisting The Sweater Too Hard

Image:TDJ The Mistake: Did you notice a stain on your favourite cardigan or sweater and scrubbed or twisted it hard to remove it? This is another common mistake! The aggressive and excessive pressure may stretch the wool of the cloth and make it look uneven.

The Fix: Handle your woolen clothes gently throughout the washing procedure

Instead of rubbing or scrubbing the garment harshly with your hands, treat it gently with a fabric-friendly detergent while softly dabbing the stained area

Wash it with cold or lukewarm water and gently remove the excess water before drying it 4. Hanging A Wet Sweater Directly On A Hanger

Image:TDJ The Mistake: You washed your sweater carefully, but still it turned out damaged? Then the mistake is how you let it dry. After washing, the wet wool becomes heavier, and because of the water weight, it can get damaged or stretched when you hang it to dry directly on a hanger.

The Fix: To save your clothes from stretching, lay the sweater flat on a clean, dry towel after washing

Gently dab it a little and open it to its original size

If the sweater is still wet, roll it again carefully into the towel and press it lightly to absorb excess water

When there is no water left, put it to air dry, but not in harsh sun ALSO READ: Noida Winter Shopping: Woolen Markets Come Alive As Mercury Dips; Check Where To Buy Stylish, Affordable Clothing 5. Drying It In Direct Sunlight Or Using High Heat Image:TDJ The mistake: If you wash your sweaters or woolen in harsh sunlight or use high heat, your whole mindful washing procedure goes to waste. Placing a freshly washed sweater under strong sunlight or using a hot dryer to speed up drying can affect its texture and shape.

The Fix: Instead of direct heat, you should allow the woolens to dry naturally in a well-ventilated area away from direct sunlight

Lay the cloth on a flat, clean towel surface or drying rack to let it air dry sufficiently

Always ensure that the sweater is completely dry before folding or storing it to avoid unwanted moisture How To Wash Woollen Sweaters Without Damaging Them? Here's a quick overview of common mistakes you could be making while washing your woolen sweaters at home and easy fixes to avoid shrinkage.

Mistakes What Can Happen Quick Fixes Hot water Shrinking and felting Use cool or lukewarm water Regular detergent Dryness and roughness Use a wool-friendly wash Scrubbing or twisting Stretching and distortion Press gently, do not wring Hanging when wet Sagging shoulders Dry flat on a towel Direct sun or high heat Shrinking and fading Dry in the shade, slowly ALSO READ: How Can You Keep Woolens Fresh And Ready For Next Winter? Tips To Clean And Store Them FAQs Can woolen sweaters be washed in a washing machine?

There is no hard and fast rule that woolen sweaters have to be hand-washed only, but it is advised. However, it mainly depends on the care label. If it says that it can be gently machine-washed, then you can, but just make sure to use a dedicated wool detergent, a gentle cycle, and cold water.

Why do woolen sweaters shrink after washing? There are many reasons why your woolen sweater might be shrinking after washing, including using hot water while washing, harsh detergent, drying it directly under sunlight or harsh heat, etc. This can make your woolen clothes rougher, tighter, and damaged.

Should woolen sweaters be dried in sunlight? It depends on the type of woolen sweater you have and what its care label says. It is better to dry them flat in a well-ventilated area away from direct sunlight. Moreover, more than necessary exposure to strong sunlight and excessive heat may affect the fabric and its colour.

How should I store woolen sweaters after washing? To ensure that your woolen clothes stay as it is on in the same way you have put it, you should make sure the sweaters are completely dry before folding and storing them in a clean, dry wardrobe. Along with this, you should also avoid hanging heavy knitwear for long periods, as its weight can stretch the fabric.