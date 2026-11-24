If you are tracking macros, looking for a light tea-time snack, or hosting guests who love healthy food, this recipe can be easily made in an air fryer, oven, or even a simple pan. Skip the oil and make this healthy and tasty high-protein paneer tikka recipe in 30 minutes full of Indian street-food flavour right in your kitchen.
Prepare This Guilt-Free 30-Minute Zero-Oil Paneer Tikka Recipe
Take a look at everything you need with the step-by-step recipe to make a smoky, zero-oil, high-protein paneer tikka at home in 30 minutes.
Ingredients (2–3 Servings)
- Paneer: 200–250 g paneer, cut into bite-sized cubes
- Veggies: 1 medium onion (cut into chunks and separate) and 1 bell pepper/capsicum (cut into cubes)
- Marinade base: ½ cup thick hung curd and 1 tbsp dry-roasted chickpea flour (besan) to bind the spices without oil
- Spices: 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste, 1 tsp Kashmiri red chili powder, ½ tsp garam masala, ½ tsp roasted cumin powder, ¼ tsp turmeric, 1 tsp chaat masala, juice of ½ to 1 lemon, and salt to taste
Cooking Time: 30 Minutes
Step-By-Step Recipe To Make Paneer Tikka
Follow this simple recipe to prepare high-protein, zero-oil paneer tikka at home in under 30 minutes.
Step 1: Whisk The Marinade
In a mixing bowl, add the thick hung curd, dry-roasted besan, ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice, salt, and all the spices and mix it all well.
Whisk the mixture thoroughly until you get a smooth, thick paste to coat the paneer without dripping down.
Prepare this healthy paneer tikka recipe (Image Credits: Pexels)
Step 2: Coat And Rest
Add the paneer cubes, separated onion pieces, and capsicum cubes into the bowl of marinade you prepared.
Toss gently with your hands or a spatula so the paneer doesn't break, ensuring every piece is evenly coated. Keep it aside for 5-10 minutes so it absorbs the flavour.
Step 3: Cook Without Oil
Air Fryer: Put the paneer and veggies in a single layer on a lined air-fryer basket or put on skewers. Cook at 200°C for 10–12 minutes, flipping halfway through.
Oven: Spread the pieces out on a lined baking tray and bake at 180°C–200°C for 12–18 minutes until the edges of the paneer turn lightly golden and charred.
Pan: Heat a non-stick pan or skillet over medium heat and dry-roast the coated cubes for about 2 minutes per side until the paneer and veggies get lightly browned.
Make this tasty recipe in 30 minutes (Image Credits: Pexels)
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Step 4: Garnish And Serve Hot
Transfer the freshly prepared paneer tikka onto a serving plate right away.
And, finish with a sprinkle of extra chaat masala and squeeze fresh lemon juice over it for extra tanginess. Serve it hot with green coriander-mint chutney.
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Step
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Action
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Key Details
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1. Whisk Marinade
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Mix hung curd, roasted besan, lemon juice & spices
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Whisk into a smooth, thick paste so it coats without dripping
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2. Coat & Rest
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Toss paneer, onion, and capsicum in marinade
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Mix gently to avoid breaking paneer; rest for 5–10 minutes
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3. Cook Oil-Free
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Cook in an air fryer, oven, or non-stick pan
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Air Fryer: 200°C for 10–12 min (flip halfway)
Oven: 180°C–200°C for 12–18 min
Pan: Medium heat, 2 min per side
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4. Garnish & Serve
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Plate and finish with toppings
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Sprinkle chaat masala and lemon juice; serve hot with mint chutney
ALSO READ: Dates Roll: Make This Sugar-Free Dry Fruit Dessert Recipe At Home
FAQs
How does the paneer tikka marinade stick to the paneer without any oil?
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If you use thick hung curd combined with 1 tbsp dry-roasted chickpea flour (besan), it creates a dense, creamy paste. The paste sticks to the smooth paneer cubes and vegetables without sliding off or needing oil as a binder.
How do I keep zero-oil paneer tikka from turning dry or rubbery?
Avoid overcooking the paneer. Cook on high heat for a short time, 10–12 minutes in an air fryer at 200°C, 12–18 minutes in an oven, or about 2 minutes per side on a non-stick pan and they won’t turn rubbery or dry.
How can I give zero-oil paneer tikka an authentic smoky tandoori flavour at home?
Use the traditional charcoal smoke method right after cooking the paneer. Place the paneer tikka in a bowl, put a small steel cup with a burning piece of charcoal inside. Drop ½ tsp ghee and a clove onto the coal, and cover tightly for 2–3 minutes before serving it hot for authentic smoky flavour.