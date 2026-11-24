If you are tracking macros, looking for a light tea-time snack, or hosting guests who love healthy food, this recipe can be easily made in an air fryer, oven, or even a simple pan. Skip the oil and make this healthy and tasty high-protein paneer tikka recipe in 30 minutes full of Indian street-food flavour right in your kitchen.

Take a look at everything you need with the step-by-step recipe to make a smoky, zero-oil, high-protein paneer tikka at home in 30 minutes.

Step-By-Step Recipe To Make Paneer Tikka

Follow this simple recipe to prepare high-protein, zero-oil paneer tikka at home in under 30 minutes.

Step 1: Whisk The Marinade

In a mixing bowl, add the thick hung curd, dry-roasted besan, ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice, salt, and all the spices and mix it all well.

Whisk the mixture thoroughly until you get a smooth, thick paste to coat the paneer without dripping down.

Prepare this healthy paneer tikka recipe (Image Credits: Pexels)

Step 2: Coat And Rest

Add the paneer cubes, separated onion pieces, and capsicum cubes into the bowl of marinade you prepared.

Toss gently with your hands or a spatula so the paneer doesn't break, ensuring every piece is evenly coated. Keep it aside for 5-10 minutes so it absorbs the flavour.

Step 3: Cook Without Oil

Air Fryer: Put the paneer and veggies in a single layer on a lined air-fryer basket or put on skewers. Cook at 200°C for 10–12 minutes, flipping halfway through.

Oven: Spread the pieces out on a lined baking tray and bake at 180°C–200°C for 12–18 minutes until the edges of the paneer turn lightly golden and charred.

Pan: Heat a non-stick pan or skillet over medium heat and dry-roast the coated cubes for about 2 minutes per side until the paneer and veggies get lightly browned.

Make this tasty recipe in 30 minutes (Image Credits: Pexels)

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Step 4: Garnish And Serve Hot

Transfer the freshly prepared paneer tikka onto a serving plate right away.

And, finish with a sprinkle of extra chaat masala and squeeze fresh lemon juice over it for extra tanginess. Serve it hot with green coriander-mint chutney.

Step Action Key Details 1. Whisk Marinade Mix hung curd, roasted besan, lemon juice & spices Whisk into a smooth, thick paste so it coats without dripping 2. Coat & Rest Toss paneer, onion, and capsicum in marinade Mix gently to avoid breaking paneer; rest for 5–10 minutes 3. Cook Oil-Free Cook in an air fryer, oven, or non-stick pan Air Fryer: 200°C for 10–12 min (flip halfway) Oven: 180°C–200°C for 12–18 min Pan: Medium heat, 2 min per side 4. Garnish & Serve Plate and finish with toppings Sprinkle chaat masala and lemon juice; serve hot with mint chutney

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FAQs

How does the paneer tikka marinade stick to the paneer without any oil?