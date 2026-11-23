Make sugar-free date rolls at home with roasted nuts and carefully shaped dates so they bind smoothly without turning sticky. Warm the dates in pure ghee until pliable, chill the rolls before slicing, and have tasty date rolls stored for an evening snack when craving.
Make Sugar-Free Date Rolls Recipe At Home
Follow this step-by-step recipe to prepare delicious sugar-free date rolls at home using simple ingredients present at home.
Ingredients:
- Dates: 1.5 to 2 cups (about 300–500 g)
- Mixed nuts: 1 cup total, chopped (almonds, cashews, pistachios, or walnuts)
- Seeds & dried fruit (optional): 2–3 tbsp pumpkin or melon seeds, plus 2 tbsp raisins or chopped dried figs
- Ghee: 1 to 2 tbsp (and a little extra for greasing)
- Cardamom powder: ¼ to ½ tsp
- 2 tbsp roasted poppy seeds, white sesame seeds, or finely chopped pistachios
Step-By-Step Recipe Of Date Rolls:
Step 1: Prep The Dates
Remove the pits of the dates if they are not already seedless, then grind them briefly in a food processor or mixer jar.
Mix the dates in short sessions just until the dates break down into an even, coarse mixture. Avoid over-grinding them into a sticky, liquid paste.
Try this date roll recipe (Image Credits: Pexels)
Step 2: Roast Nuts And Outer Coating
Dry-roast the poppy or sesame seeds in a pan on low heat for 1–2 minutes until fragrant and set aside.
In the same pan, add 1 tsp ghee and roast the chopped nuts and seeds on low heat until lightly golden, then transfer to a plate.
Step 3: Soften The Dates In Ghee
Heat the remaining ghee in a pan or kadai over low-to-medium heat.
Add the dates (along with chopped figs or raisins, if using) and stir continuously for 4–7 minutes until the mixture softens and begins pulling away cleanly from the sides of the pan.
Soften the dates before cooking (Image Credits: Pexels)
Step 4: Mix In Nuts And Cardamom
Turn off or lower the flame of the pan completely, add the cardamom powder and roasted nuts, and mix thoroughly until every nut piece is well coated.
Step 5: Shape And Coat The Logs
Let the mixture cool for a few minutes until cool enough to touch with lightly greased hands.
Shape it into 1 or 2 tight cylindrical logs on parchment paper or foil, then roll each log evenly over the roasted poppy seeds, sesame seeds, or chopped pistachios until they are coated on all sides.
Mix everything together well (Image Credits: Pexels)
ALSO READ: Winter Special Recipe: Try This Easy 10-Minute Green Garlic Chutney At Home
Step 6: Chill And Slice Into Rounds
Wrap the coated logs tightly in parchment paper, cling wrap, or aluminum foil and refrigerate for 1–2 hours until they are firm.
Unwrap carefully and slice with a sharp knife into about 1 cm rounds before serving with tea or storing in an airtight container for later.
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Step
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Action
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Key Details
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1. Prep Dates
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Pit and pulse dates briefly
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Achieve an even, coarse texture; avoid making a sticky paste
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2. Roast Nuts & Coating
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Dry-roast coating seeds; ghee-roast nuts
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Roast poppy/sesame seeds 1–2 min; roast nuts/seeds in 1 tsp ghee until golden
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3. Soften Dates
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Cook dates in remaining ghee
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Stir on low-medium heat for 4–7 min until soft and pulling away from pan
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4. Combine
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Mix in nuts and cardamom
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Turn off/lower heat; fold in roasted nuts and cardamom until well coated
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5. Shape & Coat
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Roll into logs and coat evenly
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Cool slightly, form 1–2 tight logs on parchment/foil, roll in seeds or pistachios
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6. Chill & Slice
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Refrigerate and cut into rounds
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Chill wrapped logs for 1–2 hours until firm; slice into 1 cm rounds
ALSO READ: 5 Easy And Delicious Ways To Make Methi Paratha For Busy Winter Mornings
FAQs
Which type of dates works best for making date rolls?
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Soft, moist, seedless varieties such as Medjool, Kimia, or soft Khajoor work the best because they blend easily and bind easily without needing sugar. If dates feel slightly dry or firm, soak them in warm water for 10–15 minutes, drain well, and pat dry before using.
Why is chilling the date roll logs before slicing important?
Refrigerating the wrapped logs for 1–2 hours before slicing allows the ghee and dates to firm up. Slicing them while warm will cause the roll to squish or crumble, whereas chilled logs cut cleanly with a sharp knife.
Can I make these date rolls vegan or dairy-free?
Yes. You can replace the ghee with an equal amount of virgin coconut oil or a neutral oil like avocado or sunflower oil. Use a little extra to grease your palms while shaping the rolls.