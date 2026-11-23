Make sugar-free date rolls at home with roasted nuts and carefully shaped dates so they bind smoothly without turning sticky. Warm the dates in pure ghee until pliable, chill the rolls before slicing, and have tasty date rolls stored for an evening snack when craving.

Remove the pits of the dates if they are not already seedless, then grind them briefly in a food processor or mixer jar.

Follow this step-by-step recipe to prepare delicious sugar-free date rolls at home using simple ingredients present at home.

Mix the dates in short sessions just until the dates break down into an even, coarse mixture. Avoid over-grinding them into a sticky, liquid paste.

Try this date roll recipe (Image Credits: Pexels)

Step 2: Roast Nuts And Outer Coating

Dry-roast the poppy or sesame seeds in a pan on low heat for 1–2 minutes until fragrant and set aside.

In the same pan, add 1 tsp ghee and roast the chopped nuts and seeds on low heat until lightly golden, then transfer to a plate.

Step 3: Soften The Dates In Ghee

Heat the remaining ghee in a pan or kadai over low-to-medium heat.

Add the dates (along with chopped figs or raisins, if using) and stir continuously for 4–7 minutes until the mixture softens and begins pulling away cleanly from the sides of the pan.

Soften the dates before cooking (Image Credits: Pexels)

Step 4: Mix In Nuts And Cardamom

Turn off or lower the flame of the pan completely, add the cardamom powder and roasted nuts, and mix thoroughly until every nut piece is well coated.

Step 5: Shape And Coat The Logs

Let the mixture cool for a few minutes until cool enough to touch with lightly greased hands.

Shape it into 1 or 2 tight cylindrical logs on parchment paper or foil, then roll each log evenly over the roasted poppy seeds, sesame seeds, or chopped pistachios until they are coated on all sides.

Mix everything together well (Image Credits: Pexels)

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Step 6: Chill And Slice Into Rounds

Wrap the coated logs tightly in parchment paper, cling wrap, or aluminum foil and refrigerate for 1–2 hours until they are firm.

Unwrap carefully and slice with a sharp knife into about 1 cm rounds before serving with tea or storing in an airtight container for later.

Step Action Key Details 1. Prep Dates Pit and pulse dates briefly Achieve an even, coarse texture; avoid making a sticky paste 2. Roast Nuts & Coating Dry-roast coating seeds; ghee-roast nuts Roast poppy/sesame seeds 1–2 min; roast nuts/seeds in 1 tsp ghee until golden 3. Soften Dates Cook dates in remaining ghee Stir on low-medium heat for 4–7 min until soft and pulling away from pan 4. Combine Mix in nuts and cardamom Turn off/lower heat; fold in roasted nuts and cardamom until well coated 5. Shape & Coat Roll into logs and coat evenly Cool slightly, form 1–2 tight logs on parchment/foil, roll in seeds or pistachios 6. Chill & Slice Refrigerate and cut into rounds Chill wrapped logs for 1–2 hours until firm; slice into 1 cm rounds

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FAQs

Which type of dates works best for making date rolls?