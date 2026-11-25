Take care of your skin during the winter season by skipping an elaborate ten-step skincare routine or heavy layering that clogs pores and triggers irritation. Choose simple, barrier-repairing skincare habits, such as applying moisturiser onto slightly damp skin, avoiding hot showers, and keeping lip balm and hand cream close by, to lock in lasting moisture all winter long.

During the winter months, your skin barrier weakens due to low humidity and cold air. Follow this step-by-step skincare routine to protect your skin from harsh winter weather and keep it hydrated and moisturised.

1. Cleanse Gently

Use a gentle cleanser which is hydrating, creamy or doesn’t foam, as it is gentle on your skin, and wash your face using it every morning and night.

Using a cleanser helps in making sure you have washed your face without stripping it of all its natural oil as during winter skin tends to go dry and flaky.

Wash your face using a gentle cleanser (Image Credits: Pexels)

2. Apply A Hydrating Toner Or Serum

On your face and neck, spritz a hydrating toner or apply a serum during the day and night. It keeps your skin damp and glossy before applying moisturiser.

You should always do skincare on slightly damp skin, as it makes sure the moisture stays locked in for longer.

Use a hydrating toner or serum (Image Credits: Pexels)

3. Use A Barrier-Repairing Moisturiser

Apply a thick cream-based moisturiser on your skin both in the morning and at night during winter. Make sure it has barrier-repairing ingredients such as glycerin, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and more.

Use the right moisturiser meant for your skin type, such as a lightweight moisturiser for oily skin, or a thick shea butter or ceramide-infused moisturiser for dry to normal skin.

Apply a thick moisturiser (Image Credits: Pexels)

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4. Apply SPF 50+ Sunscreen (Morning)

Finish your morning skincare routine by applying an SPF 50+ sunscreen every day during winter, even on cloudy and cool days. It protects your skin against the sun's harmful rays and keeps your skin fresh and young.