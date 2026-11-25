Take care of your skin during the winter season by skipping an elaborate ten-step skincare routine or heavy layering that clogs pores and triggers irritation. Choose simple, barrier-repairing skincare habits, such as applying moisturiser onto slightly damp skin, avoiding hot showers, and keeping lip balm and hand cream close by, to lock in lasting moisture all winter long.
Build A Simple Winter Skincare Routine To Not Overwhelm Your Skin
During the winter months, your skin barrier weakens due to low humidity and cold air. Follow this step-by-step skincare routine to protect your skin from harsh winter weather and keep it hydrated and moisturised.
1. Cleanse Gently
Use a gentle cleanser which is hydrating, creamy or doesn’t foam, as it is gentle on your skin, and wash your face using it every morning and night.
Using a cleanser helps in making sure you have washed your face without stripping it of all its natural oil as during winter skin tends to go dry and flaky.
Wash your face using a gentle cleanser (Image Credits: Pexels)
2. Apply A Hydrating Toner Or Serum
On your face and neck, spritz a hydrating toner or apply a serum during the day and night. It keeps your skin damp and glossy before applying moisturiser.
You should always do skincare on slightly damp skin, as it makes sure the moisture stays locked in for longer.
Use a hydrating toner or serum (Image Credits: Pexels)
3. Use A Barrier-Repairing Moisturiser
Apply a thick cream-based moisturiser on your skin both in the morning and at night during winter. Make sure it has barrier-repairing ingredients such as glycerin, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and more.
Use the right moisturiser meant for your skin type, such as a lightweight moisturiser for oily skin, or a thick shea butter or ceramide-infused moisturiser for dry to normal skin.
Apply a thick moisturiser (Image Credits: Pexels)
ALSO READ: How To Repair Skin Barrier From Pollution Damage? 5 Skincare Tips To Combat Delhi’s High Air Pollution
4. Apply SPF 50+ Sunscreen (Morning)
Finish your morning skincare routine by applying an SPF 50+ sunscreen every day during winter, even on cloudy and cool days. It protects your skin against the sun's harmful rays and keeps your skin fresh and young.
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Sunscreen application is a crucial step in a skincare routine as it protects skin against the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun. It stops premature ageing of the skin and also lowers the risk of skin cancer and sunburn.
Apply proper sunscreen even during winter (Image Credits: Pexels)
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Step
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What To Do
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Why It Works
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1. Cleanse Gently
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Use a creamy, non-foaming cleanser day & night
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Cleanses without stripping natural oils
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2. Hydrate
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Apply toner or serum on slightly damp skin
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Locks in moisture longer
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3. Moisturise
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Use a ceramide, glycerin, or hyaluronic acid cream
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Repairs and protects the skin barrier
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4. Apply SPF 50+
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Wear daily every morning, even on cloudy days
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Blocks UV rays and prevents premature ageing
Skincare Habits To Prevent Skin Overload:
- Don’t pile on multiple layers of serums, toners, and masks at once if your skin feels tight or flaky.
- Avoid hot showers as it strips natural moisture out of the skin, and apply body lotion immediately after patting dry while your skin is still slightly damp.
- Keep lip balm and hand cream within easy reach throughout the day to prevent cracking and chapping, as they are high-friction areas of the skin.
ALSO READ: Winter Skincare: 7 Dermatologist-Approved Steps To Protect Your Skin During Seasonal Change
FAQs
Why is a simple 4-step skincare routine better than a 10-step routine in winter?
Cold air and low humidity during the winter season weaken your skin barrier. Using multiple serums, acids, and heavy layers can overwhelm your skin, trigger irritation, or clog pores. Applying a gentle cleanser, hydrating serum, barrier moisturiser, and SPF routine locks in moisture without stressing your skin.
What type of face cleanser works best in winter?
Switch from harsh, stripping foaming face washes to a gentle, hydrating, creamy, or non-foaming cleanser. It removes dirt and excessive oil effectively while leaving your skin's natural protective oils intact.
How can I prevent dry, flaky skin on my body, hands, and lips during winter?
Take lukewarm showers only for a short duration instead of hot ones. Apply body lotion right after patting your skin dry, and keep lip balm and hand cream handy to reapply throughout the day.