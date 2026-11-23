Paolo Bulgari, the visionary Italian jeweller who helped transform his family's Roman boutique into a global luxury brand, has passed away in Rome at the age of 89. Having joined the business, founded in the late 19th century by his Greek grandfather Sotirios Voulgaris, shortly after school. Paolo Bulgari served as Chairman of the Bvlgari Group from 1984 and led its expansion into watches, perfumes, leather goods, and luxury hotels.

His family remembered him as "the greatest jeweller of our time," while Bvlgari honoured him in an heartwarming online tribute. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BVLGARI Official (@bvlgari) Bvlgari noted online, “A true creative soul, he poured his heart into his craft and into nurturing the talents of young designers, leaving an indelible mark on the world of jewelry. Our deepest condolences go to his family, friends and all those who had the honor of sharing this journey with him.” Unforgettable Moments Hollywood Icons Wore Bvlgari Collection Take a look at some unforgettable and beautiful moments when Hollywood icons wore Paolo Bulgari House’s extraordinary creations on screen and on the red carpet.

1. Elizabeth Taylor (1960s) While filming Cleopatra in Rome, Elizabeth Taylor received an iconic platinum, diamond, and 16-emerald Colombian suite, including the stunning necklace and matching drop earrings. Elizabeth Taylor in emeralds (Image Credits: Instagram/Liztaylorr) 2. Sophia Loren (1960s) A muse of the Paolo Bulgari, Sophia Loren frequently wore Bulgari's bold diamond and vibrant gemstone chokers and statement rings both on-screen and at European premieres. Sophia Loren, Paolo Bulgaris's muse (Image Credits: Instagram/Bvlgari) 3. Ingrid Bergman (1964) For the 1964 drama The Visit, three-time Oscar winner Ingrid Bergman wore a dazzling, multi-tiered diamond and platinum necklace paired with matching chandelier earrings from the Bvlgari collection. Ingrid Bergman wearing diamond necklace (Image Credits: Instagram/Theswanspod) 4. Anne Hathaway (2020s) Championing Paolo Bulgari’s vision of ‘no rules in creativity,’ Anne Hathaway wore a coiled diamond Serpenti necklace with a striking purple gemstone drop at New York's Serpenti Infinito event. Anne Hathaway dazzling in Bvlgari (Image Credits: Instagram/annehathaway) ALSO READ: How To Wear A Shawl With A Saree For Winter Weddings? 5 Elegant Draping Styles To Try 5. Zendaya (2024–2025) Connecting classic Roman heritage with modern style, Zendaya stunned in an intricate diamond-and-emerald coiled Serpenti choker and matching emerald ring on the red carpet. Zendaya looking stunning in Bvlgari (Image Credits: Instagram/Zendaya) Icon Era / Year Iconic Bvlgari Piece Occasion Elizabeth Taylor 1960s Platinum, diamond, and 16-emerald Colombian necklace & drop earrings While filming Cleopatra in Rome Sophia Loren 1960s Bold diamond & vibrant gemstone chokers and statement rings On-screen roles & European premieres Ingrid Bergman 1964 Multi-tiered diamond & platinum necklace with chandelier earrings The 1964 drama The Visit Anne Hathaway 2020s Coiled diamond Serpenti necklace with a purple gemstone drop New York's Serpenti Infinito event Zendaya 2024–2025 Diamond-and-emerald coiled Serpenti choker & matching emerald ring Red carpet appearances ALSO READ: 5 Fashion Mistakes To Avoid That Can Make An Outfit Look Unfinished FAQs What was Paolo Bulgari’s design philosophy and legacy?

Paolo Bulgari was guided by a spirit of ‘no rules in creativity’. He was celebrated for his bold colour combinations, Roman designs, and nurturing young talent, earning him many tributes from the fashion world. What is the Serpenti collection of Bvlgari worn by Anne Hathaway and Zendaya? The Serpenti is one of Bvlgari’s most recognisable signature motifs, a coiled, serpent-inspired jewellery design made of diamonds and vibrant gemstones like emeralds and purple stones, symbolising both Roman heritage and modern glamour. What sets Bvlgari’s jewellery aesthetic apart in Hollywood? Rather than relying solely on traditional, delicate white-diamond cuts, Bvlgari became famous among Hollywood stars for bold designs, vibrant coloured gemstones, and chokers that stand out on screen and also on the red carpet.