High-end fabrics and outfits may also not look finished and put together if you make mistakes when styling them. The hem of the clothes dragging on the floor, collars looking rumpled, or shoes clashing with the occasion, it can all bring your whole look down if you don’t avoid these mistakes.

5 Fashion Mistakes To Avoid To Prevent An Unfinished Looking Outfit

Here are common styling mistakes you must avoid that can make an outfit look incomplete and unpolished.

1. Poor Fit And Hemming

Shoulder seams drooping past your shoulders or pant hems falling around your ankles can look sloppy, regardless of the fabric quality.

The Fix: Get seams fixed by a tailor and hem trousers to match the exact height of the shoes you wear with your outfits to make them look polished.

Hem your clothes the right way (Image Credits: Pexels)

2. Unbalanced Proportions

Wearing oversized pieces from head to toe, or wearing overly tight clothes, makes you look shapeless or overwhelming to others.

The Fix: Pair loose items with structured ones (like wearing wide-leg trousers with a fitted top) and aim for a balanced visual appeal for a put together look.

3. Visible Wrinkles

Creases around collars, sleeves, waistbands, and trousers can instantly make an outfit look rumpled and unfinished.

The Fix: Steam or iron creases before stepping out in your clothes, and hang them properly right after washing so less creases are formed.

Make sure no visible wrinkles are on fabrics (Image Credits: Pexels)

4. Mismatched Footwear

Dirty shoes or footwear that clashes with your clothes can ruin an otherwise sharp look in seconds.

The Fix: Keep shoes clean and choose footwear that match the occasion and also your outfit for a polished and clean look.

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5. Over Or Under Accessorising

Skipping accessories altogether leaves your basic outfits feeling boring, while piling on too many heavy pieces creates visual clutter when dressing up.

The Fix: Balance your whole look with one hero accessory or stick to a few minimal pieces that go well with your outfit according to the occasion.

Wear the right amount of clothes and accessories (Image Credits: Pexels

Mistake Issue Fix Poor Fit & Hemming Drooping seams or dragging hems look sloppy Tailor seams and hem pants to shoe height Unbalanced Proportions All-oversized or all-tight pieces distort shape Pair loose pieces with fitted ones Visible Wrinkles Creases on collars and hems look rumpled Steam/iron before wearing; hang immediately Mismatched Footwear Dirty or clashing shoes ruin a sharp look Keep shoes clean and match the occasion Over/Under Accessorising None looks plain; too many look cluttered Pick one hero piece or a few minimal items

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FAQs

How do I balance proportions when wearing oversized clothes?