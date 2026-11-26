Gym-lovers who are always in a hurry in the morning prefer easy to make, high-protein recipes. Whether you enjoy a protein shake, a yogurt bowl, a savoury paneer bhurji, or soya poha, these breakfast ideas give 25g to 40g of protein per serving without slowing down your morning routine.

7 High-Protein Breakfast Recipes For Gym-Lovers Who Are Always In A Hurry

Take a look at all the easy, high-protein breakfast options, with prep times, protein estimates, and step-by-step recipe instructions.

1. Whey And Oat Protein Shake

Whey and oat shake takes just 3 minutes to make, with roughly 35-40g of protein, and needs only a scoop of whey protein, oats, milk, banana, and peanut butter.

Easy Prep: Blend 1 scoop of whey protein, 40g oats, 250ml milk, half a banana, and 1 tbsp peanut butter until it forms a smooth shake, for a meal on the go.

Easy protein shake on the go (Image Credits: Pexels)

2. Greek Yoghurt Crunch Bowl

The Greek yoghurt bowl takes a few minutes to prepare, with about 25-30g of protein, and needs only plain Greek yogurt, pumpkin seeds, almonds, berries, and honey.

Easy Prep: Mix 200g plain Greek yoghurt with pumpkin seeds, almonds, sliced berries or fruit, and a little honey for a protein-rich breakfast.

Greek yoghurt bowl (Image Credits: Pexels)

3. Egg Scramble

Egg scramble takes 5-10 minutes to cook, and has around 30-35g of protein. It only needs 2 whole eggs, 4 egg whites, spinach, salt and pepper, and whole-wheat toast.

Easy Prep: Whisk 2 whole eggs with 4 egg whites for high protein without extra calories. Then, scramble in a pan with fresh spinach, salt and pepper, and serve with 2 slices of whole-grain toast.

High-protein eggs scrambled for a meal (Image Credits: Pexels)

4. Paneer Bhurji Toast

This savoury toast takes 8 minutes to make, and has roughly 25-28g of protein. Ingredients needed are crumbled low-fat paneer, onions, chillies, spices, and multigrain bread.

Easy Prep: Saute 100g crumbled low-fat paneer with finely diced onions, tomatoes, green chillies, salt and turmeric for 4 minutes, then serve with toasted multigrain bread.

Have healthy paneer bhurji toast (Image Credits: Pexels)

5. Overnight Protein Oats

This protein oats jar requires zero minutes of morning prep, with about 30–35g of protein. You only need oats, milk, chia seeds, and protein powder prepped the night before.

Easy Prep: Mix 50g oats, 1 scoop of protein powder, 1 tbsp chia seeds, and milk together in a jar at night and store in a fridge. Grab from the fridge in the morning and enjoy a delicious and easy breakfast before going to the gym or work.