Onam 2025 is just around the corner, marking the arrival of Kerala's most revered harvest festival is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm. . This 10-day event honours the homecoming of King Mahabali and showcases the state's rich cultural heritage through lively festivities. The celebrations feature traditional dances like Kathakali and Kaikottikali. They also include captivating snake boat races and intricate Pookalam (flower carpet) designs. As the festivities proceed, South Indian actresses set the tone for Onam fashion. They wear beautiful traditional sarees that capture the spirit of the festival.

By pairing their sarees with perfectly coordinated blouses, they create a stunning display of elegance. So, if you are also looking for some gorgeous saree blouse designs to elevate your festive fashion, then seek inspiration from these South divas who will offer you multiple options.

Saree Blouse Designs For Onam Halter-Neck Blouse Samantha's choice for a halter-neck blouse with a sleeveless design is a fresh and elegant choice to elevate your festive wear. She proves that classic traditions can be styled with a contemporary flair. Pair it with your favourite saree and you are ready to slay in.

(Image Credits: Instagram) ALSO READ: Onam 2024: 5 Traditional Onam Sadhya Dishes To Prepare At Home Backless Blouse Give a contemporary twist to your saree with a backless blouse like RashmikaMandanna. Here, the knot design at the back adds an appealing allure to her look. Own something identical to your festive wardrobe. (Image Credits: Instagram) Broad Strap Blouse Malavika kept it elegant and sophisticated with a broad strap deep U-neck blouse. She paired it with a traditional ivory saree. This choice blended classic grace with a contemporary edge, proving that a simple yet stylish blouse can create a timeless look.

(Image Credits: Instagram) Embellished Blouse If you wish to go extra with your festive look, then opt for a heavily embellished blouse like Keerthu. This embroidered elbow-sleeved blouse with a unique neck design is all you need to amp up your festive look. Complement it with a dark-hued drape and you are done.