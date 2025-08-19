- By Iram Hussain
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 05:47 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Discomfort in the joint can result from a number of reasons like arthritis, injury from sports, repetitive strain, sprain or postoperative recovery. Heat therapy and cold therapy are two of the most popular and easily available cures. Both of them are beneficial but it is necessary to know the proper time for their use to achieve maximum relief from pain and promote quicker recovery.
In a conversation with The Daily Jagran, Dr. Praveen Tittal - Director - Orthopaedics at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram explained when should one use heat and ice therapy for joint pain.
When To Use Heat Therapy?
Heat therapy (thermotherapy) assists in the dilation of blood vessels, enhancing circulation and bringing more oxygen and nutrients to involved tissues. Heat also relaxes muscles and facilitates improved joint mobility.
For Stiff Joints: Relaxes tight muscles, enhances flexibility and increases blood flow.
For Chronic Pain: Good for conditions such as osteoarthritis where stiffness is more severe.
Before Exercise or Stretching: Mild heat may warm up muscles and joints for exercise.
Avoid heating an injury immediately after it occurs as this might make swelling or inflammation worse. Apply heat from a heating pad, warm towel or warm bath for 10–15 minutes with the temperature comfortable and not hot enough to scald.
When To Use Ice Therapy?
Cold therapy (cryotherapy) achieves its effect by constricting blood vessels, decreasing blood flow, and regulating inflammation. It also anaesthetises painful areas and diminishes nerve activity which makes it effective for acute pain.
For Acute Injuries: Most effective in the initial 48 hours following a sprain, strain, or abrupt twist.
For Swelling and Inflammation: Cold compresses assist in reducing swelling and slowing down inflammation.
Use During Flare-Ups: Effective for abrupt pain due to gout, rheumatoid arthritis, or other inflammatory attacks.
Use an ice pack covered with a thin cloth for 10–15 minutes at a time. Never apply ice directly to the skin to avoid frostbite.
When To Use Both (Alternating Heat and Ice)
After Exercise or Physical Therapy: Ice is useful for post-activity swelling followed by heat to loosen the muscles.
Chronic Pain with Intermittent Swelling: Begin with ice to reduce inflammation, then transition to heat to enhance flexibility.
Post-Surgery or Certain Injuries: Alternation between cold and heat can hasten recovery but only with a doctor's supervision.