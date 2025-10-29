Winter Skincare Routine: Winter season is approaching, with chilly air already starting to blow, making the skin dry out and leaving it dull, far from the glowing radiance that everyone desires. Getting that dewy, ethereal Korean glass skin does not always mean visiting the salon for spa sessions or using serums. Although the basic skincare routine should include cleansers, moisturisers and sunscreens, facial steaming is gaining a lot of attention right now, especially as a winter skincare routine. Along with facial steaming, the common kitchen ingredients help to moisturise, brighten and heal the skin from the inside and out. Thus, to achieve Korean glass skin, your kitchen ingredients can double the glow of your complexion this season.

Using these simple and natural skincare remedies for glowing skin, especially during the winter months, is beneficial as they are chemical-free and do not have any side effects on the skin. Besides, adding these kitchen staples to facial steaming not only hydrates but also offers an even complexion and a glass skin glow like Korean skin. Here are the best kitchen ingredients you can add to your winter skincare routine to achieve Korean glass skin.

Korean Glass Skin Kitchen Ingredients For Facial Steaming Face Steaming For Dry Skin Those with dry skin, take 1 tablespoon of liquorice, 3 dry bay leaves and 1 tablespoon of fennel seeds and grind them in a mixer. Now, add this powder to the steaming water and add 1 tablespoon of dried rose petals, 1 tablespoon of dried calendula and 5 drops of rose essential oil. This combination instantly hydrates the skin, removes dead skin cells and provides a glowing look. Complete this winter skincare with a nourishing night cream for dry skin.

ALSO READ: Banana Face Mask For Wrinkles And Dark Spots: Step-By-Step Guide To Glowing Skin At Home Face Steaming For Oily Skin Take 1 tablespoon of liquorice, 3 dry bay leaves and 6 neem leaves and grind them. Add 1 tablespoon of this powder to the steaming water with 1 tablespoon of lemon peel, 1 green tea bag, 4 Tulsi leaves and 5 drops of peppermint essential oil. Taking this steam for your face will soften the sebum, making it easier to cleanse, keeping the pores clean. Massage a night cream for nourishment and hydration.

Facial Steaming Kitchen Ingredients For Skin Types (Image Credits: Canva) Face Steaming For Sensitive Skin Take 1 tablespoon of dried rose petals, 1 tablespoon of dried mint leaves, 1 tablespoon of dried chamomile, 1 tablespoon of fennel seeds, 1 green tea bag, 5 drops of lavender essential oil, and 4 tulsi leaves. Apply to the face and skin for 15 minutes. Do facial steaming and apply a moisturising night cream.

ALSO READ: 4 Game-Changing Tools That Can Instantly Lift And Sculpt Your Skin Winter beauty is not complicated when kitchen ingredients are used for facial steaming. The secret is about consistency, creativity and balance, which deliver overall skin wellness. You can revamp your winter skincare routine this season and achieve a Korean glow finish.