Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Starting August 23, vehicles plying on the Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway, the Mumbai-Goa National Highway and other key highways would be exempted from paying tolls. The Maharashtra Government has announced toll-free travel on key highways from August 23 to September 8 to make travel easier for commuters during Ganesh Chaturthi.

In addition to this, the authorities have also restricted the movement of heavy vehicles such as trucks, trailers, lorries, and multi-axle vehicles on the Mumbai-Goa Highway during the Ganesh Festival. Vehicles To Go Toll-Free On Mumbai-Goa And Other Highways In view of Ganesh Chaturthi, the authorities have announced toll-free travel on the Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway, the Mumbai-Goa National Highway and other key roads managed by PWD and MSRDC. ALSO READ: Mumbai News: Maharashtra Govt Announces Toll-Free Travel For Electric Vehicles On Atal Setu From THIS Date | Details To avail the exemption, commuters need a special pass called “Ganeshotsav 2025 - Konkan Darshan." The pass will include vehicle and owner details. The passes will be issued by Regional Transport Offices (RTOs), police departments, and traffic authorities, and will be valid for both onward and return journeys, Pune Pulse reported.

The authorities have promised smooth distribution of passes and proper coordination between urban and rural police for a hassle-free travel experience for commuters. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Heavy Vehicles Banned On Mumbai-Goa Highway In anticipation of heavy traffic across the Konkan region during Ganesh Chaturthi, the authorities have banned the movement of heavy vehicles such as trucks, trailers, lorries, and multi-axle vehicles weighing 16 tonnes or more on the Mumbai-Goa Highway. The restrictions will be in place from midnight on August 23 to 11 PM on August 28.

Restrictions will also be enforced on August 31 and September 2 from 8 AM to 11 PM to facilitate the immersion of five and seven-day Ganesh idols, and from 8 AM on September 6 to 8 PM on September 7 for the immersion of 11-day Ganesh idols.

Heavy vehicles will be allowed during the intervening period from 11 PM on August 28 to 8 AM on August 31, from 11 PM on August 31 to 8 AM on September 2, and from 11 PM on September 2 to 8 AM on September 6.

Who Will Be Exempted From The Ban On Mumbai-Goa Highway? Vehicles carrying essential commodities such as milk, petrol, diesel, LPG cylinders, medicines, liquid medical oxygen, food grains, vegetables, and other perishable items will be exempted from the ban. Additionally, vehicles transporting import-export goods between Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and Jaigad Port (Ratnagiri district) and those involved in road work will also be exempted.