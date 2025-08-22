Maharashtra Ganesh Festival: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced that this year's Ganesh Festival will be celebrated as a "Mahayuti Government's State Festival, adding that the festival will be organised with greater enthusiasm, with all state departments working in full capacity. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Pawar with senior state officials in Pune on Friday.

He held a meeting of officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the district collectorate and the police department to discuss the planning of Ganeshotsav. The 10-day Ganesh festival, the celebration to honour Lord Ganesha, will begin on August 27.There are five manacheGanpatis in Pune - Kasba Ganpati, TambdiJogeshwari Ganpati, Guruji Talim Ganpati, Tulsibaug Ganpati and Kesari Wada Ganpati.

The authorities extended metro services in Pune for the festival. The metro services will run from 6 AM to 2 AM during the festival. Also, the metro will remain operational throughout the day on the final day of immersion.

A special arrangement will be made to guide devotees of the "Manacha Ganpati" (prestigious Ganesh idols) on which stations to board and alight.

"This year, the state government has decided to celebrate the Ganeshotsav as a state festival. It is always celebrated with great fanfare, but to make it grander, the state machinery will work during the festival," he said.

According to Pawar, office-bearers of some Ganesh mandals here met him and sought permission for starting the procession to immerse the idols at 7 am, before the procession of five 'manache' (revered) Ganapti.

"Usually, the immersion procession of manache Ganpati starts at 10 am. I told the officials to ensure if the manache Ganapati can start the procession around 9 am. Since it is a state festival now, we need to cooperate with each other and celebrate the festival without allowing any disputes," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)