Mumbai Weather: After a short break from intense showers, Mumbai is bracing for another spell of heavy rain this week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Mumbai, Thane and Palghar under a yellow alert for Tuesday and Wednesday, warning of heavy rainfall in some areas until Thursday morning.

Between Saturday and Sunday, Mumbai recorded only light showers, with Santacruz logging 1.9 mm rainfall and Colaba 0.7 mm. This came as relief after torrential downpours earlier in the week, when over 900 mm of rain was recorded between August 16 and 19. However, weather experts have said that conditions are building up again for fresh monsoon activity.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, the Konkan belt, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, will witness widespread rainfall over the coming days. Yellow alerts have been issued for most of these districts, with warnings extended until Thursday.

August 21 – 28: North Konkan, covering Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, is expected to receive 20–40 mm rainfall daily. Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg may see lighter showers.

August 28 – September 4: The entire Konkan region is likely to experience similar rainfall intensity, with showers spread evenly across districts.

ALSO READ: 'I’m A Maharashtrian But Any Extreme Reaction…': Priya Bapat Speaks On Marathi Language Row | Exclusive

Maharashtra Weather: District-Wise Highlights

Raigad And Ratnagiri: Heavy rain forecast between August 24–26.

Mumbai, Thane And Palghar: Isolated heavy showers expected on August 26.

Dhule, Jalgaon And Nandurbar: Thunderstorms with rain likely on August 24–25.

Pune, Kolhapur And Satara Ghats: Localised heavy rainfall expected on August 26.

Officials have urged citizens to remain alert and avoid waterlogged areas during peak rainfall days.