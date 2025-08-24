Ganesh Chaturthi Traffic Advisory: In view of the Ganesh Chaturthi procession in Lalbaug-Parel, Dr. B.A. Road from Hindmata to Byculla has been closed for the Brihamumbai Electricity and Supply Transport (BEST) buses. In addition to this, several BEST bus routes, including C1, 4, and 5, have been diverted. Authorities have advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

“Dr B. A. Road from Hindmata to Byculla has been closed for BEST buses on account of the Ganpati procession at Lalbaug-Parel. Therefore, bus routes C1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 19E are also being diverted,” a BEST Bus Transport wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Mumbai Traffic Advisory For BEST Buses According to the advisory, bus route no. C1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 19E will be diverted via Hindmata-Parel T.T.-Acharya Donde Marg-Parel Village-G.D. Ambekar Kalachowki-Bai Nath Pai Marg-Ghodapdev-E.S. Patanwala Marg towards Byculla. ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Rituals BEST Buses Routes 66 & 30 (Down Direction): After Shinde Wadi, the BEST buses will be rerouted. From Parel TT, the buses will take a right turn and go straight, then take a left turn onto Jagannath Bhatnakar Road. After taking a left turn from Sant Rohidas Chowk, they will move ahead on Sane Guruji Road, before heading towards their usual route at Byculla.