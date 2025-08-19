Mumbai Rains Today Updates: Heavy rain caused major disruptions at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday morning, resulting in flight diversions from 9 am to 9:50 am, officials reported. Both arrivals and departures faced average delays of around 45 minutes.

According to flight tracking portal Flightradar, 155 departing flights from the airport were delayed on Tuesday, while 102 inbound services also ran behind schedule. ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains Today Live Updates: Heavy Rain Floods Streets, Mithi River Near Danger Mark; Schools Shut Amid Waterlogging Mumbai Rains: Are Flights Operating? Airlines Issue Travel Advisory IndiGo issued a travel advisory on Tuesday morning, alerting passengers to possible flight delays and waterlogged routes to the airport. The airline tweeted, “With Mumbai drenched in heavy showers, several routes to the airport are witnessing waterlogging and sluggish traffic. This has, in turn, led to operational challenges, with delays in both departures and arrivals and we truly regret the inconvenience this may cause. If you’re scheduled to travel, we recommend leaving a little earlier and keeping an eye on your flight status via our app or website.”

Travel Advisory



⛈️ With Mumbai drenched in heavy showers, several routes to the airport are witnessing waterlogging and sluggish traffic.



This has, in turn, led to operational challenges, with delays in both departures and arrivals and we truly regret the inconvenience this may… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 19, 2025 Similarly, Akasa Air also issued a passenger advisory at 8:30 am on Tuesday morning, saying, "Due to heavy rainfall in certain parts of Mumbai, Hyderabad, Goa, Pune, and Guwahati, we anticipate slow moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport. ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Lash City, Traffic Police Issues Advisory Amid Waterlogging | Check Affected Routes