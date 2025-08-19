- By Priyanka Koul
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 11:43 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Mumbai Rains Today Updates: Heavy rain caused major disruptions at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday morning, resulting in flight diversions from 9 am to 9:50 am, officials reported. Both arrivals and departures faced average delays of around 45 minutes.
According to flight tracking portal Flightradar, 155 departing flights from the airport were delayed on Tuesday, while 102 inbound services also ran behind schedule.
Mumbai Rains: Are Flights Operating? Airlines Issue Travel Advisory
IndiGo issued a travel advisory on Tuesday morning, alerting passengers to possible flight delays and waterlogged routes to the airport. The airline tweeted, “With Mumbai drenched in heavy showers, several routes to the airport are witnessing waterlogging and sluggish traffic. This has, in turn, led to operational challenges, with delays in both departures and arrivals and we truly regret the inconvenience this may cause. If you’re scheduled to travel, we recommend leaving a little earlier and keeping an eye on your flight status via our app or website.”
Similarly, Akasa Air also issued a passenger advisory at 8:30 am on Tuesday morning, saying, "Due to heavy rainfall in certain parts of Mumbai, Hyderabad, Goa, Pune, and Guwahati, we anticipate slow moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport.
To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to reach the airport well in time for your flight. Please check your flight status here: http://bit.ly/qpflt."
BMC Announces Holiday For Employees, Shuts Schools & Colleges
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that government and semi-government offices would remain closed and urged private organisations to allow employees to work from home and avoid non-essential travel on Tuesday.
Over the past 24 hours, several parts of Mumbai recorded rainfall exceeding 200 mm, with Vikhroli in the eastern suburbs registering the highest at 255.5 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department.