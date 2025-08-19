Mumbai Weather Update : Mumbai traffic police have issued advisories for several areas and parts of the city due to waterlogging, potholes, and heavy rainfall on Tuesday. In response to the waterlogging, BMC announced a holiday for government offices, schools, and colleges and WFH for private offices, excluding essential and emergency services on Tuesday, whereas IMD had issued a red alert for the city.

While heavy rainfall disrupted daily life in Mumbai, several districts, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Hingoli, have also reported intense downpours. A red alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad, with the IMD forecasting extremely heavy rainfall in these areas.

Mumbai Traffic Advisory: List Of Affected Routes

Traffic Movement Is Slow At Mahalaxmi Tempal Both Bound (Tardeo) Due To Water Logging.

Movement Is Slow At Vakola Bridge South Bound Due To Potholes.

Traffic Movement Is Slow At Wadala T.Junction (Everad Nagar ) Chunabhatti EEH South Bound Due To Truck Breakdown.

Malad Subway closed Due To Water Logging.

Traffic movement is slow at Aarey Road towards Powai Car Shed Unit 22 (Dindoshi) due to a BEST bus breakdown.

Traffic movement is slow at Aarey Car Shed Road towards Marol Unit No. 19 (Dindoshi); the subway closed due to waterlogging.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Waterlogging seen as heavy rain lashes Mumbai.



Visuals from the Kopar Khairane Underpass pic.twitter.com/EfNSWvbNt8 — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025

Traffic movement is slow at Sakkar Panchayat Road (Bhoiwada) due to waterlogging.

Traffic movement is slow at Gandhi Market (Matunga) both bounds due to waterlogging.