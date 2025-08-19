- By Yashashvi Tak
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 11:09 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Mumbai Weather Update: Mumbai traffic police have issued advisories for several areas and parts of the city due to waterlogging, potholes, and heavy rainfall on Tuesday. In response to the waterlogging, BMC announced a holiday for government offices, schools, and colleges and WFH for private offices, excluding essential and emergency services on Tuesday, whereas IMD had issued a red alert for the city.
Alert Across Maharashtra
While heavy rainfall disrupted daily life in Mumbai, several districts, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Hingoli, have also reported intense downpours. A red alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad, with the IMD forecasting extremely heavy rainfall in these areas.
Mumbai Traffic Advisory: List Of Affected Routes
Traffic Movement Is Slow At Mahalaxmi Tempal Both Bound (Tardeo) Due To Water Logging.
Movement Is Slow At Vakola Bridge South Bound Due To Potholes.
Traffic Movement Is Slow At Wadala T.Junction (Everad Nagar ) Chunabhatti EEH South Bound Due To Truck Breakdown.
Malad Subway closed Due To Water Logging.
Traffic movement is slow at Aarey Road towards Powai Car Shed Unit 22 (Dindoshi) due to a BEST bus breakdown.
Traffic movement is slow at Aarey Car Shed Road towards Marol Unit No. 19 (Dindoshi); the subway closed due to waterlogging.
Traffic movement is slow at Sakkar Panchayat Road (Bhoiwada) due to waterlogging.
Traffic movement is slow at Gandhi Market (Matunga) both bounds due to waterlogging.
Traffic movement is slow at Shaikh Mistry Dargah Road (Wadala) due to waterlogging.
Traffic movement is slow at Gandhi Nagar Junction (Vikhroli) due to waterlogging.
Traffic movement is slow at Shanti Nagar Paper Box (MIDC) due to 1 to 1.5 feet of waterlogging.
Traffic movement is slow at Surve Junction (Kurla) due to waterlogging.
Traffic movement is slow at Poll No. 107, Eastern Fwy (Wadala) southbound due to a taxi breakdown.
Traffic movement is slow at Peninsula Junction, Asalpha Road (Sakinaka) due to waterlogging.
Traffic movement is slow at Alankar Junction (Kalbadevi) due to half a foot of waterlogging.
IndiGo Travel Advisory For Mumbai Passengers
IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory for passengers flying from Mumbai due to heavy rainfall, and several routes to the airport are experiencing waterlogging, leading to sluggish traffic and operational challenges.
Delays in departures and arrivals are expected, and passengers are advised to check their flight status via the IndiGo app or website.