Mumbai Fire: A massive fire broke out on the second floor of the Metropole Building, a 13-storey high-rise located near Ghatkopar railway station in Mumbai, on Monday evening. The blaze caused panic as around 200 people were trapped inside the structure when the fire erupted.

Firefighters immediately rushed to the scene after receiving the alert and carried out a swift evacuation, ensuring that everyone was brought to safety. No casualties or injuries were reported, officials confirmed.

Due to the building’s glass façade, thick smoke rapidly filled the interior, making it difficult to breathe and reducing visibility. The fire department said that the blaze was brought under control after a few hours of operation.

Videos shared by locals on social media showed flames shooting out of the windows and dense smoke covering the area. Authorities have launched an inquiry to determine the exact cause of the fire.

In separate news, eight members of a family, including three children and a senior citizen, were injured after a fire broke out in a residential building in Kandivali, Mumbai, on Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 7:45 AM in a flat on the second floor of a 16-storey building. The BMC disaster management cell said the fire was brought under control within 30 minutes.