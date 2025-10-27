- By Priyanka Koul
Days after a social media influencer shared a video of a Hyundai employee allegedly telling him to speak in Marathi, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) released a new video featuring the same woman. In the clip, she accuses the influencer of using the situation to gain views and internet fame, claiming he played the victim card.
The woman also said she lost her job and the professional respect she had earned over the years due to the viral incident.
A senior lady originally from Bengal was harassed by @mahinergy in a flight for speaking in Marathi and he himself played the victim card and posted videos for views and likes.— MNS Report English (@MNSReportEng) October 26, 2025
The poor lady lost her job because she asked to straighten his seat in Marathi. @avinash_mns pic.twitter.com/SePemPJmNZ
The controversy began when YouTuber Mahi Khan posted a video of a confrontation aboard an Air India flight from Kolkata to Mumbai. He alleged that a woman, wearing a Hyundai-branded shirt, insisted he must know Marathi to be in Mumbai. When he said he didn’t understand, she reportedly threatened to confront him after landing.
Khan uploaded the video to Instagram, calling her remarks against the spirit of “unity in diversity” and quoting her as saying, “Speak Marathi or leave Mumbai.” He called on Air India to take strict action, suggesting a flight ban for such conduct.
According to MNS, the woman was a senior Hyundai employee originally from Bengal was unfairly targeted for simply asking Khan to straighten his seat, which she did in Marathi. They said the influencer twisted the facts and painted himself as a victim, resulting in her job loss.
An MNS update on X (formerly Twitter) claimed Khan deleted a second "derogatory" video after backlash. “He thought no one would speak up for the woman, but the truth cannot be hidden. He’ll have to accept this was done for fame,” the party said.