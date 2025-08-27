A part of a four-storey building in Vasai, Mumbai, collapsed late last night, burying several people under the rubble leaving 2 killed, 9 injured. Rescue operations are ongoing, with 11 people rescued and admitted to nearby hospitals.

Palghar, Maharashtra | The rear part of the four-storey building of Ramabai Apartment, located between Chamunda Nagar and Vijay Nagar on Narangi Road in Vasai, collapsed late last night. Rescue work is underway with the help of Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Fire Department… — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2025

The rear section of the four-storey Ramabai Apartment, situated between Chamunda Nagar and Vijay Nagar on Narangi Road in Vasai, collapsed late last night.

ALSO READ: Jammu Rains Cause Major Flight Delays, Over 20 Trains Affected; Check Flight Status, Advisories Here