A part of a four-storey building in Vasai, Mumbai, collapsed late last night, burying several people under the rubble leaving 2 killed, 9 injured. Rescue operations are ongoing, with 11 people rescued and admitted to nearby hospitals.

The rear section of the four-storey Ramabai Apartment, situated between Chamunda Nagar and Vijay Nagar on Narangi Road in Vasai, collapsed late last night.

Rescue operations are ongoing with assistance from the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Fire Department and two NDRF teams. 

