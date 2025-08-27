- By Priyanka Koul
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 08:04 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
A part of a four-storey building in Vasai, Mumbai, collapsed late last night, burying several people under the rubble leaving 2 killed, 9 injured. Rescue operations are ongoing, with 11 people rescued and admitted to nearby hospitals.
The rear part of the four-storey building of Ramabai Apartment, located between Chamunda Nagar and Vijay Nagar on Narangi Road in Vasai, collapsed late last night. Rescue work is underway with the help of Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Fire Department
The rear section of the four-storey Ramabai Apartment, situated between Chamunda Nagar and Vijay Nagar on Narangi Road in Vasai, collapsed late last night.
Rescue operations are ongoing with assistance from the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Fire Department and two NDRF teams.
Rescue work is underway after a rear part of the four-storey building of Ramabai Apartment, located between Chamunda Nagar and Vijay Nagar on Narangi Road in Vasai, collapsed late last night.
Two people died in this incident, and nine people have been injured.