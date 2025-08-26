Nanded Double-Murder: A double murder case was reported in Maharashtra's Nanded, in which a man and her lover were killed after being thrown into a well. According to police, the woman was married and her lover came to meet her at her in-laws' home, when the duo were caught by the members of her in-laws. The family members thrashed her and her paramour and called her maternal kin.

The woman, who got married in Golegaon village about a year ago, had an extramarital affair with a man who lived in Borjunni village. He went to meet her in Golegaon village on Monday, when the crime took place.

Woman's Father, Grandfather Detained

Umri police station said the woman's body had been recovered, while the man's body was yet to be recovered. The woman's father, grandfather and uncle have been detained.

How Crime Unfolded

The police said that after spotting the woman and her lover together at her residence, her in-laws called her maternal family members and handed over the duo to them. The duo were assaulted en route to Borjunni.