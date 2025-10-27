Aaj Ka Panchang 28 October 2025: The daily Panchang holds immense significance in Hinduism, providing guidance in various aspects of life. It is a Vedic calendar consisting of five important elements: Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga, Karana, and Vaar. Using the daily Panchang, one can obtain information about auspicious Muhurats, festivals, and fasts. This Panchang helps in determining favorable times for marriage, business, and other important tasks. Using the daily Panchang, one can make one's life more meaningful and successful.

Daily Panchang Insights For 28 October 2025 According to the Panchang, on the 28th of October 2025, the inauspicious Rahu Kaal period will occur from 02:15 PM to 03:40 PM. The highly auspicious Ravi Yog and Tri Pushkara Yog are also being formed. Additionally, it is advisable to avoid travelling in the North direction due to the Disha Shool.

Read the important Panchang details for today below: Aaj Ka Panchang 28 October 2025 21, Kartika Shukla Paksha, Shashthi 2082 Kalayukta, Vikrama Samvata - Sunrise: 05:45 AM - Sunset: 05:05 PM - Moonrise: 11:28 AM - Moonset: 10:12 PM - Tithi: Shashthi up to 07:59 AM, Saptami - Nakshatra: Purva Ashadha up to 03:45 PM, Uttara Ashadha - Paksha: Shukla Paksha - Yog: Sukarma up to 07:51 AM, Dhriti Auspicious Timings - Brahm Muhurat: 04:04 AM to 04:54 AM - Pratah Sandhya: 04:29 AM to 05:45 AM - Abhijit Muhurat: 11:02 AM to 11:48 AM - Amrit Kaal: 10:29 AM to 12:15 PM - Godhuli Muhurat: 05:05 PM to 05:30 PM - Sayahna Sandhya: 05:05 PM to 06:21 PM - Vijaya Muhurat: 01:18 PM to 02:04 PM - Nishita Muhurat: 11:00 PM to 11:51 PM - Ravi Yog: 05:45 AM to 03:45 PM - Tri Pushkara Yog: 03:45 PM to 05:45 AM, October 29 Inauspicious Timings - Rahu Kaal: 02:15 PM to 03:40 PM - Gulikai Kalam: 11:25 AM to 12:50 PM - Yamganda: 08:35 AM to 10:00 AM - Dur Muhuratam: 08:01 AM to 08:46 AM, 10:09 PM to 11:00 PM Disha Shool - North Benefits Of Consulting Panchang In Hindu Astrology Consulting a daily Panchang is considered highly beneficial in Hinduism. This Panchang provides information about auspicious times, dates, nakshatras, yogas, and karanas, allowing one to make their life meaningful and successful. Through the daily Panchang, one can plan their day, select appropriate times for auspicious tasks, and avoid negative energies. Furthermore, this Panchang provides spiritual wisdom and peace, allowing one to move forward in life in a positive direction.



(Disclaimer: The Daily Jagran does not confirm the accuracy or reliability of any information/material/calculations contained in this article. This information has been brought to you after collecting it from various mediums/astrologers/almanacs/discourses/beliefs/scriptures. Our aim is only to provide information, its users should take it as mere information. Further, any use thereof shall be the sole responsibility of the user.)