Chhath Puja 2025 Usha Arghya: Chhath Puja commences with offerings on the first day, followed by Kharna on the second day, Sandhya Arghya on the third, and Usha Arghya on the fourth. The rigorous 36-hour Nirjala fast starts after Kharna and concludes with Usha Arghya. On the second day, devotees make special offerings after sunset, which serves as their last meal before beginning the fast. This year, the auspicious time for Kharna Puja was at 5:30 PM on October 26th, marking the onset of the Chhath vrat.

The Sandhya Arghya will be presented to the sun at sunset on October 27th. The Usha Arghya will be offered to Surya Dev at sunrise on October 28th, 2025. Below is the key information about the date, sunrise time, meaning, and customs of Usha Arghya during Chhath Mahaparv.

Chhath Puja 2025 Usha Arghya: Date And Sunrise Timings Below are the details regarding the date and sunrise timings for Usha Arghya during Chhath Puja: - Chhath Puja 2025 Usha Arghya Date: 28th October 2025, Tuesday - Sunrise Timings: 6:13 AM Usha Arghya marks the culmination of the 4-day-long Chhath Puja. (Image Source: Freepik) Chhath Puja 2025 Usha Arghya: Significance On the fourth day of Chhath Puja, devotees offer Arghya and other offerings to the sun, which ends the 36-hour fast where they don't eat or drink anything. This symbolises fresh starts, hope, and looking on the bright side. It is believed that giving offerings to the rising sun can help with health, a long life and wealth. The rising sun stands for energy and doing well.

Chhath Puja 2025 Usha Arghya: Vidhi On the fourth day, arrive at the ghat before dawn, wait for the rising sun, and decorate the soop or pot. Offer water with the first rays of the sun and meditate on the Sun God while making a vow. Chant the mantra - "Sarvarog Nivaranam Cha, Aayushyamarogya Pradatu Suryah". After offering the Arghya, complete the fast by partaking of the prasad and pray for longevity and health.

Religious beliefs suggest that Surya Dev is accompanied by his wife Usha during the sunrise. Usha is the first ray of the sun and is also known as the Goddess of Dawn. Therefore, this offering is called Udayagami Arghya or Usha Arghya. Offering Arghya to the rising sun symbolises new life, the present and a bright future.



